New York, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ridesharing Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184947/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing cost of vehicle ownership, the need to reduce traffic for environmental concerns, and government regulations promoting ridesharing options are major factors driving the adoption of ridesharing services across the world.



Key Highlights

American startups, like Waze, Carma, eRideShare, and CarpoolWorld, are confident that digital networks and smartphones will drive the ridesharing market. Like carpooling, trends are also starting to catch on in Europe; French BlaBlaCar already has 40 million members worldwide. In the United Kingdom, more than 500,000 people are using Liftshare. Traffic is another factor that will fuel the need for ridesharing services. For instance, an average commute in Los Angeles takes 53.68 minutes. In Europe, Britons face the longest commute of up to 45 minutes. Therefore, many governments are also promoting ridesharing platforms. San Francisco’s Bay Area Rapid Transit system (BART) launched a new program to encourage carpooling.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has shifted consumer interest from ride-hailing services to car rental and own car trends. This is expected to bring some of these customers toward ridesharing services, as the customer mostly verifies the driver in these services. The vendors of longer-term vehicle subscriptions and rentals for the premium vehicles are witnessing Growth due to this. For instance, an Indian self-drive car rental company, ZoomCar, expects to witness a significant spike in demand for personal mobility post lockdown and prepare for a 3-4 x jump in demand. These trends are also likely to shift users from ride-hailing to ridesharing services.

In regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, due to bad public transport systems and with increasing populations and business operations, the demand for affordable and effective mobility is significantly growing. Regions like Southeast Asia have witnessed a dramatic increase in their ridesharing market in the past 2-3 years. Many global vendors have taken advantage of the surge in popularity of ridesharing services in the region and are increasingly expanding their presence in the region.

These trends are further growing the ridesharing app, which is becoming the base for smart transportation in the region. According to the Dalia survey, 45% of the region’s population with a smartphone living in urban areas has utilized a ridesharing app or site, with Mexico taking the top position at 58%.

Further, The demand for connected vehicles and autonomous vehicles is expected to provide a massive opportunity to the studied market vendors. In Yokohama, Nissan is running a pilot program for Easy Ride in collaboration with DeNA Co. Ltd. Waymo already has driverless cars picking up passengers, while ARGO AI and FORD launch self-driving vehicles on the Lyft network by the end of 2021.

Also, Growth in markets, such as electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, mobility as a service (MaaS), and smart transportation, is further developing the space for the studied market, as developments in these markets will also bring ease in offering ridesharing services.



Key Market Trends



COVID-19 Has Posed Significant Threat to the Market



Due to the recent COVID -19 outbreak, both ride-hailing and ridesharing have witnessed massive declines in demand. However, many believe that the ridesharing market can emerge again, as many people are now shifting to personal cars.

This factor may boost ridesharing services, like fixed ridesharing and corporate ridesharing. According to the recent global survey conducted by Cars.com in mid-March 2020, over 40 % of the respondents had stopped using ridesharing and hailing services to reduce the odds of catching the contagious virus. Over 90% said that they had started using their cars, and 20 % of the respondents had already started looking at investing in buying a new vehicle.

Many governments are also declining ridesharing and hailing services to control pollution levels. According to a study by the Harvard University’s T. H . Chan School of Public Health, cities with higher air pollution levels (PM 2.5) are more susceptible to COVID-19. Similarly, as per the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA), air pollution can increase the impact of COVID-19.

In April 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines for rideshare drivers and other driving occupations (taxis, limousines, etc.). CarGurus’s recent COVID -19 sentiment study shows that car sales are unlikely to be affected by the pandemic in the long term. Around 79% of respondents had to delay their car purchases as a result of the pandemic. Meanwhile, 39% reported that they would reduce their ride-hailing service consumption or stop using them entirely.

However, in the coming months, the COVID-19 pandemic is undoubtedly going to change the transport sector, especially in population-dense countries, like China and India. The fluctuating vehicle sales and reducing trust in ride-hailing services, like Uber, may develop a space for other carpooling and ridesharing services.

Many market vendors are also changing their offerings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to create a brand image and help them gain customers’ trust. For instance, in Germany, Berliner Verkerhsbetriebe (BVG) offers BerlKönig, a rideshare service. It suspended its regular operations during the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, the company is offering free lifts to medical staff during evening and nighttime hours.



Europe to Account for Significant Market Share



Urbanization has been creating pressure on the urban transportation systems that tend to affect the population’s quality of life. The reduced mobility options, coupled with inadequate transportation infrastructure, increasing congestion, pollution, and traffic safety problems, are a few crucial problems that need a systematic approach to be resolved.??

Car ownership in the EU-28 area increased considerably between 2000 and 2019, growing from 411 cars per thousand inhabitants to more than 516. However, the industry is now expected to reduce its carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement. Many European cities, for example, have adopted low-emission zones.

Moreover, MaaS (Mobility as a Service) aims to create a simplified and unique marketplace where many mobility services will be offered through a single app or equivalent. According to a recent survey, 59% of Europeans are interested in using a MaaS-type app.

In Europe, the contenders for ridesharing supremacy include American companies and those born on the continent, operating in a myriad of countries, all with their own linguistic, behavioral, and legal particularities. In February 2021, Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Technology Co. planned to make its debut in Western Europe. Beijing-based Didi is considering rolling out ridesharing services in markets that could include the UK, France, and Germany by the first half of this year.

Furthermore, owing to the pandemic, various companies have started offering new services to offer their help. For instance, in August 2020, the French ridesharing company BlaBlaCarannounced that had turned its users into a makeshift volunteer network. Instead of being paid for the rides, drivers offered to deliver the essential items to people who needed them by downloading BlaBlaHelp. This tech shortcut toward the help in these difficult times struck a chord within the users, as more than 20,000 people registered on the platform within 72 hours, and thousands have followed since the launch.?



Competitive Landscape



The ridesharing market is quite fragmented, as there is high competition in the market among major players. Since this market is booming, more new entrants are emerging in the market, creating more competition with their various unique services, and the major players are trying to increase their user base by providing multiple offers where they could utilize the ridesharing apps.



March 2020 - Didi Chuxing announced that it would launch its value-for-money ridesharing services in Sydney, New South Wales. Currently, the company operates across seven cities in four states, providing three services – DiDi Express, DiDi Share (carpooling), and DiDi Max (7-seater) to Australian communities. The launch in Sydney will start with DiDi Express and DiDi Max.

April 2020 - In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sevenoaks bus services operated by Go Coach were replaced by a new on-demand service. Branded Go2: The service will be bookable using a mobile app developed and powered by Via Transportation, operating like a shared taxi. This means that journeys will be made only when and where they are required.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184947/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________