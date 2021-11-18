The Ranch Pennsylvania Welcomes New Director of Clinical Operations

Wrightsville, Pa., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ranch Pennsylvania, a well-established provider in comprehensive mental health and addiction treatment, announced their addition to its leadership team, Sonya Doherty. As the director of clinical operations, Sonya brings over 15 years of clinical treatment experience. She is working closely with The Ranch staff to enhance its distinct program foundations.



Sonya Doherty’s extensive clinical background began in 2006. After graduating with her Master of Arts in Community Counseling, she served as a primary therapist, clinical case manager, administrative leader and clinical supervisor. Sonya’s main focus in her formative years has been substance use disorder treatment, but with that experience, Sonya fully understands how addiction and mental health are often complex and intertwined. Sonya is a results-oriented and experienced leader who skillfully combines clinical and administrative aspects related to addiction and mental health treatment. Among her many career accomplishments, she was the recipient of the Caron Unsung Hero Award for exceptional leadership skills in a Clinical Supervisor role presented by the Caron Foundation.



Understanding that a strong team can change lives, she is greatly focused on building relationships with staff members. Her mission as the director of clinical operations is to help develop and innovate the clinical programming to fulfill the needs of Pennsylvania’s diverse population.



Sonya values each person who enters The Ranch Pennsylvania and honors their journey. She hopes to help impart the “aha” moment into every client and help them fully encompass their recovery, no matter where they are in their journey.



“I want to be a positive influence for everyone here at The Ranch,” remarked Sonya. “I will try to be the mirror that helps clients, their families and our staff to reflect on their experiences and how they can use that as a tool towards discovering their passion, motivation and ultimately, hope.”



With Sonya working closely with leadership at The Ranch Pennsylvania and parent organization, Promises Behavioral Health, the treatment center can refine its clinical curriculum and make positive, long-lasting impacts on the health and well-being of current and future clients. For more information on the programming available at The Ranch Pennsylvania, please visit https://www.recoveryranchpa.com/.



About Promises Behavioral Health

Promises Behavioral Health is a family of behavioral health programs with regional brands such as The Right Step, The Ranch and Promises. The company currently operates facilities across Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Promises offers comprehensive, innovative treatment for substance abuse, sexual addiction, trauma, eating disorders and other mental health disorders. Through its programs, the company is committed to delivering clinically sophisticated treatment that promotes permanent lifestyle change for the patient and the entire family network. For more information, please visit www.PromisesBehavioralHealth.com.

