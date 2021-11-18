Let's Talk Interactive Announces Expansions, Partnerships, Key Appointments in 3Q Review

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let's Talk Interactive (LTI), a leader in customizable telehealth solutions and provider of HIPAA-compliant telemedicine software and hardware solutions, reports rapid expansion in the education and healthcare sectors and key appointments to its leadership team and board of directors in its 3Q 2021 review.

"I'm proud of the team and the achievements we've been able to accomplish over the past nine months," said Arthur Cooksey, CEO and founder of LTI. "We've come a long way these past three quarters and look forward to the achievements we have in store in the fourth quarter and beyond."

Among those achievements include LTI's rapid expansion throughout additional schools across Florida and the Midwest. To date, a large portion of Florida schools are now under contract with LTI, connecting students throughout the state with licensed mental health professionals.

A partnership forged with Three-12 Solutions brought LTI's HIPAA-compliant telemedicine solutions to higher education systems across the Midwest, including some of the largest universities in Ohio. Another partnership with American Health Communities provided 28 skilled nursing facilities across Tennessee with telehealth capabilities, enabling 24/7 access to doctors and nurses for live video consultations, improving residents' quality of life and preventing the need for unnecessary hospitalizations.

Additional partnerships with organizations including the 2nd Alarm Project and Soldier On emphasized LTI's ongoing commitment to improving access to mental health services for veterans and first responders through its leading telehealth technology and services.

Adjustments to LTI's telehealth hardware improved its ability to provide first responders and disaster victims with telehealth capabilities in remote locations and disaster zones. Developed in time for hurricane season, LTI's rugged telehealth kits, field-ready and solar-powered, were an integral part of emergency services organizations' ability to respond to hurricanes and other disasters, connecting victims and first responders to doctors and other medical personnel.

LTI was the recipient of the Charlotte Inno 2021 Fire Award, which honors 50 of Charlotte's hottest startups, tech firms and various organizations that are considered "on fire," with record-breaking funding rounds, new product launches and pandemic pivots that have helped save other businesses and benefited customers throughout the past year.

LTI has also added a number of influential members to its board of directors, including Kathy Ireland , author and entrepreneur; Dr. J Mack Slaughter, renowned emergency medicine physician and social media influencer; with key hires Caitlin Wolf as vice president of marketing and Monica Boada as vice president of global business development.

With Q4 underway, the team at LTI is excited, optimistic and ready to meet the continued challenges of 2021 head-on and conclude the rest of the year stronger than it began.

If you are interested in partnering or utilizing Let's Talk Interactive, Inc, please reach out to hello@letstalkinteractive.com or 844-936-0637 to get a custom recommendation on what services you should move forward with for your telehealth infrastructure.

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. is a complete end-to-end Telehealth solutions provider and recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc's global inaugural Trailblazer Award. LTI arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities while giving those in need instant access to care through its innovative technology platform. For more information about LTI, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com

Media Contact

Caitlin Wolf

caitlin@letstalkinteractive.com

(980) 220-3777

Newswire

Savannah Muir

savannah@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1: LTI









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment