DMVGO.com Announces the Launch of Its DMV Companion Website and Directory of Local Service Providers to Simplify the DMV Experience

SHREWSBURY, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMVGO.com is now announcing the launch of its "Know Before You Go" DMV companion website, plus its full directories of Automotive, Legal and DMV-Related Service Providers, Driver and Vehicle Forms, and DMV Offices in all states.

DMVGO Local is offering a new platform to drive local interest in driver and vehicle services for these businesses, including DMV Tag and Title Shops, Traffic Ticket Attorneys, DUI Attorneys, Car Insurance Agents, Driving Schools, Passport Offices, Notary Services, and more.

DMVGO.com's mission : simplify the DMV experience and make it easy for all to navigate. DMVGO.com takes the hassle out of the DMV by helping drivers prepare their documents, find the street address of their nearest DMV office, and estimate their fees before they visit the DMV.

DMVGO.com covers everything drivers need to know before going to the DMV, including:

The address, phone number and hours of the closest DMV office .

. The required paperwork for registering a car, plus estimated DMV fees.

Details about driving tests and defensive driving courses.

Instructions on how to obtain or renew a driver's license or state ID card.

Details on car insurance requirements and access to the best deals on insurance for cars, motorcycles, RVs, or boats.

Guide to help drivers file insurance claims after an auto accident.

Important steps related to buying or selling a car, like Financing, Extended Warranties, and Vehicle History Reports (VHR).

With its exclusive Service Provider pages , DMVGO.com is generating new business for its partners and connecting motorists to helpful driver- and vehicle-related services. One driver at a time, DMVGO.com is making the overall DMV experience much simpler, easier, and worry-free.

If your company provides any services related to Vehicle Registration, Driver Education, Car Insurance, or Traffic Ticket Law, please take a few minutes to complete our DMVGO service provider request form . The experienced and knowledgeable staff at DMVGO.com will get in touch within 48 hours.

DMVGO.com is always striving to get people driving… and remember, "Know Before You Go!"

DMVGO.com

Aleta Erlandsson - Partner Relations

(805) 405-9788

pr@dmvgo.com

