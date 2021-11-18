Duluth Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on December 2

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results before market on Thursday, December 2, 2021.
A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 9:30 am Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.
Live conference call: 844-875-6915 (domestic) or 412-317-6711 (international)
Conference call replay available through December 9, 2021: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088
(international)
- Replay access code: 10161763
- Live and archived webcast: ir.duluthtrading.com
- To expedite entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator, investors may pre-register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10161763/ef7213797c and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call.
- The third quarter 2021 earnings release can be accessed at ir.duluthtrading.com before market on Thursday, December 2, 2021.
About Duluth Trading
Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and are available through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com.
Investor Contacts:
Tom Filandro
ICR, Inc.
646-277-1200
DuluthIR@icrinc.com