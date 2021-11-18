Wonderkind gifting brings "shop local" from across Canada to your doorstep

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- his holiday season, Wonderkind gifting and LCBO Food & Drink magazine wrap together “A little something” including made-in-Canada products with ready-to-drink selections, inspiring thoughtful gifting and highlighting female-owned businesses across the country.



Working with over 100 small businesses across Canada to celebrate gifting with purpose, Wonderkind’s founders, Tara Cochrane and Shawna Pereira thoughtfully curated products to pair with LCBO Food & Drink magazine seasonal selections. Highlighting small batch products and entrepreneurs from the Yukon (Klondike Kettle Corn), Manitoba (GORP World), Ontario (JAVA Roasters, Infinite Glassworks, Light + Paper), Quebec (Bonnetier), and Nova Scotia (Rousseau Chocolatier).

“We are thrilled to collaborate with LCBO Food & Drink magazine and contribute holiday gift ideas that are unique and support local businesses,” says Tara. “Canada is home to thousands of talented artisans and producers; it is our passion to discover and highlight businesses and offer products to our customers that are meaningful and leave a lasting impression.”

As a gifting service, Wonderkind is built on two guiding principles: to champion Canadian female entrepreneurs and to offer an individually curated gifting experience that both enchants the recipient while respecting the environment. What was initially described as “thoughtful gifting,” is now simply known as “gifting the Wonderkind way.”

Founded in early 2019, Tara and Shawna set out to create a unique gift catering service designed to make gifting customized, personal, and impactful. They were the first to create an interactive quiz to elevate the customer experience and learn about a recipient’s individual and personal preferences. Not surprisingly, the quiz has become an essential guide in curating unique, one of a kind gift sets. Additionally, their Made in Canada products are carefully sourced for individual customers worldwide; along with individual giving, Wonderkind also works with corporate clients—such as financial institutions and staffing agencies — to help them recognize and reward their teams.

“Gifting the Wonderkind way helps connect families, celebrate loved ones, and acknowledge employees or co-workers,” says Shawna. “This motto also supports our Canadian makers and small businesses, while contributing to the growing circular economy.”

However, the benefits of spreading Wonderkind go beyond just that of the creator-curator-customer ecosystem. With each Wonderkind gift ordered, an annual donation is made to each of their charitable partners: Second Harvest Food Rescue, Dress for Success Toronto and Opportunity International Canada.

While the pandemic has kept us apart, Wonderkind uses the language of love to keep people together. After all, gifting is an act of love, and Wonderkind takes pride in helping customers maintain those special bonds with its’ collection of uniquely crafted gifts.

