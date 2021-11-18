Applied Therapeutics to Present at the 14th International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, has announced a symposium and poster presentations at the 14th International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (ICIEM), November 21-23, 2021, Sydney, Australia.



“We are pleased to present this important data at the ICIEM conference, demonstrating statistically significant correlation between toxic galactitol level and disease severity,” said Shoshana Shendelman, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Therapeutics. “Additionally, new data on burden of illness in adults with Galactosemia demonstrates that the disease continues to progress through adulthood and has substantial impact of quality of life.”

Presentation Details

Poster #504: Progressive Worsening of the Central Nervous System Phenotype in Children with Classic Galactosemia on Galactose Restricted Diet: A Cross-Sectional Analysis

Poster #573: Qualitative Interviews of Adults with Classic Galactosemia (CG) and their Caregivers: Disease Burden and Challenges with Daily Living

Poster #574: Galactitol Level is a Predictor of Disease Severity in Children with Classic Galactosemia on Galactose Restricted Diet

Symposium: Targeting Toxic Galactitol for the Treatment of Classic Galactosemia

Date and Time: November 23, 1:30 – 2:30 PM AEDT

Speakers: Shoshana Shendelman, CEO and Founder of Applied Therapeutics; Riccardo Perfetti, Chief Medical Officer at Applied Therapeutics; Laura Saltonstall, VP, Medical Affairs at Applied Therapeutics

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company’s lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of CNS rare metabolic diseases, including Galactosemia, SORD Deficiency and PMM2-CDG. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of Diabetic retinopathy, as well as novel dual PI3k inhibitors in preclinical development for orphan oncology indications.

To learn more, please visit www.appliedtherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter @Applied_Tx.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we, therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors:

Maghan Meyers

(212) 600-1902 or

appliedtherapeutics@argotpartners.com