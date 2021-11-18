Innovid Announces Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Revenue of $64.3 million is up 41% over last year, driven by 65% growth in revenue from CTV

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million surges 201% vs. one year ago, representing a 6% adjusted EBITDA margin

Expected to start trading as Innovid, under the new ticker symbol “CTV” on December 1, 2021, after completing a merger with ION Acquisition Corp. 2 Ltd.



NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid, a leading independent connected TV (CTV) advertising delivery and measurement platform, reports results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as part of its planned merger with ION Acquisition Corp. 2 Ltd. (“ION”) (NYSE:IACB). The combined company will operate under the Innovid name and trade on the NYSE under the CTV ticker symbol to align with Innovid’s capabilities and leadership position in the CTV advertising ecosystem.

Innovid’s core ad delivery solution provides advertisers a consolidated interface to streamline ad serving, operating as the infrastructure through which CTV ads are delivered across all media including direct buys, programmatic inventory, the open web, and walled gardens. Innovid’s platform also allows advertisers to tap into value-added features designed to increase the performance of advertising creative through personalization and interactivity, as well as provide deeper insights into CTV advertising reach, frequency, and engagement.

“Innovid’s recent results demonstrate the gains our purpose-built for CTV technology has made in addressing the needs of the world’s largest advertisers as they continue to shift investments from broadcast TV to CTV,” said Zvika Netter, Co-Founder and CEO of Innovid. “As part of this shift, compared to the same period last year we experienced nearly tripled CTV revenue growth outside the U.S. market, and nearly doubled the usage of our data-driven personalized creative solutions. Our position as a neutral tech provider free of media bias has allowed us to capture a large and growing market share. We are particularly excited about the high-growth potential of CTV beyond the U.S market, including China where we have recently expanded our capabilities and will continue to work with our clients and partners to deliver the optimal CTV viewing experience around the world.”

Innovid Welcomes Industry Veterans To Board

Innovid’s leadership team spans decades of experience across a diverse set of technology, advertising, and measurement sectors and we recently announced that Steven Cakebread and Rachel Lam are expected to join the Innovid Board of Directors post-closing.

Mr. Cakebread is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Yext, Inc. after having served in various senior executive roles at companies such as Pandora Media Inc., Salesforce, D-Wave Systems, and Xactly Corporation. He has an extensive public-company background and is the published author of The IPO Playbook. Mr. Cakebread currently serves on the board of directors of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and Tunein.com. He previously served as a member of the board of directors of Service Source, Solar Winds, and eHealth.com.

Ms. Lam is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Imagination Capital. Previously, she founded the Time Warner Investments Group where she led numerous investments in and exits from portfolio companies including Maker Studios (sold to Disney), Bluefin Labs (sold to Twitter), Admeld (sold to Google), and the Tremor Video IPO, among others. Prior to Time Warner, Ms. Lam spent several years in investment banking within the M&A group at Morgan Stanley and the Media and Telecommunications group at Credit Suisse. Over the years Ms. Lam has served on twenty boards of directors and currently serves on the boards of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) and Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH), as well as on the non-profit board of The Center for Reproductive Rights.

“We are looking forward to working with Steve and Rachel,” continued Netter. “Steve's financial and leadership experience with large corporations like Pandora and Salesforce combined with Rachel’s extensive background in investments and advertising technology position the Innovid leadership team well for our next phase of growth and role as leaders in the rapidly changing CTV advertising industry.”

Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, totaled $64.3 million, an increase of 41% compared to the same period in 2020

Revenue from CTV grew 65% year over year, continuing to drive Innovid’s growth

CTV accounted for 46% of all video impressions served by Innovid during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, up from 39% in the same period in 2020

CTV international revenue from outside the U.S. market grew nearly tripled year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $3.7 million, representing a 201% increase over the prior nine-month period’s Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.6 million.



The growth and scaling of CTV was the key driver of Innovid’s revenue growth. As TV ad spend continues to shift from linear to CTV, we continue to benefit from the natural volume growth of CTV impressions we delivered for our existing and new customers. We have driven consistent positive net revenue retention of our core client base, largely through increased CTV advertising volume, as legacy TV budgets migrate from linear TV to CTV. We believe our open platform and purpose-built technology for CTV, combined with our position as a media-independent provider, has allowed us to win a large and growing market share, while the growth of CTV combined with our usage-based revenue model has further contributed to our rapid growth.

COVID-19 pandemic

The novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic has created, and may continue to create significant uncertainty in macroeconomic conditions, and the extent of its impact on our operational and financial performance will depend on certain developments, including the duration and spread of the outbreak and the impact on our customers. Based on public reporting and our observations, some advertisers in certain industries, such as the automotive industry, decreased their short-term advertising spending in light of supply chain disruptions and/or labor shortage. This in turn could negatively impact our revenues from such advertisers.

We have considered the impact of COVID-19 on our estimates and assumptions and determined that there were no material adverse impacts on the consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and year ended December 31, 2020. As events continue to evolve and additional information becomes available, our estimates and assumptions may change materially in future periods.

About Innovid

Founded in 2007, Innovid powers connected TV (CTV) advertising streaming, personalization, and measurement for the world’s largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables data-driven personalization, real-time decisioning, scaled ad serving, and accredited measurement, Innovid offers its clients and partners streamlined solutions that optimize the value of investments across screens and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in CTV innovation powered by exclusive partnerships designed to fuel the future of TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

About ION

ION is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While ION may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, ION is focused on the rapidly growing universe of Israeli companies and entrepreneurs that apply technology and innovation to our everyday lives. The Company is sponsored by ION Holdings 2, LP., an affiliate of ION Crossover Partners Ltd.

INNOVID, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except stock and per stock data)

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,472 $ 15,645 Trade receivables, net (allowance for doubtful accounts of $83 and $121 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 34,223 34,804 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,966 1,174 Total current assets 50,661 51,623 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Long-term other deposit 317 348 Long-term restricted deposits 445 447 Property and equipment, net 3,298 2,325 Goodwill 4,555 4,555 Intangible assets, net — 33 Deferred offering cost 3,269 — Other non-current assets 607 127 Total non-current assets 12,491 7,835 TOTAL ASSETS $ 63,152 $ 59,458 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 2,564 $ 1,854 Employees and payroll accruals 6,861 6,506 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,171 1,155 Current portion of long-term debt — 1,527 Deferred offering cost accrual 2,406 — Total current liabilities 14,002 11,042 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 6,000 7,506 Other non-current liabilities 2,854 3,144 Warrants liability 3,690 499 Total non-current liabilities 12,544 11,149 TOTAL LIABILITIES 26,546 22,191 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES (Note 6) TEMPORARY EQUITY Preferred stocks - Authorized: 55,514,480 at September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020; Issued and Outstanding: 55,105,773 at September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 139,990 86,997 STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT: Common stocks of $0.001 par value - Authorized: 75,254,333 at September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020; Issued: 15,704,059 and 13,602,467 stocks at September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively, and Outstanding: 14,272,521 and 12,170,929 stocks at September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively 14 12 Treasury stocks, at cost (1,431,538 stocks at September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020) (1,629 ) (1,629 ) Accumulated deficit (101,769 ) (48,113 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (103,384 ) (49,730 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 63,152 $ 59,458

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.





INNOVID, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except stock and per stock data)

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 64,324 $ 45,772 Cost of revenues 12,418 8,544 Gross profit 51,906 37,228 Operating expenses: Research and development 16,932 13,673 Sales and marketing 23,534 22,624 General and administrative 10,587 5,622 Total operating expenses 51,053 41,919 Operating profit/ (loss) 853 (4,691 ) Finance expenses, net 3,878 528 Loss before taxes (3,025 ) (5,219 ) Taxes on income 829 899 Net loss $ (3,854 ) $ (6,118 ) Accretion of preferred stock to redemption value (52,993 ) (3,873 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (56,847 ) $ (9,991 ) Net loss per stock attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (4.32 ) $ (0.83 ) Weighted-average number of stocks used in computing net loss per stock attributable to common stockholders 13,157,022 11,973,921





INNOVID, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

(In thousands, except stock data)

Temporary equity Common stocks Treasury stocks Additional

paid-in capital Accumulated

deficit Total

stockholders’

deficit Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Balance as of January 1, 2021 55,105,773 $ 86,997 12,170,929 $ 12 1,431,538 $ (1,629 ) $ — $ (48,113 ) $ (49,730 ) Accretion of preferred stocks to redemption value — 52,993 — — — — (3,191 ) (49,802 ) (52,993 ) Stock-based compensation — — — — — — 2,311 — 2,311 Stock options exercised — — 2,101,592 2 — — 880 — 882 Net loss — — — — — — — (3,854 ) (3,854 ) Balance as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) 55,105,773 $ 139,990 14,272,521 $ 14 1,431,538 $ (1,629 ) $ — $ (101,769 ) $ (103,384 )





Temporary Equity Common stocks Treasury stocks Additional

paid-in capital Accumulated

deficit Total

stockholders’

deficit Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Balance as of January 1, 2020 55,105,773 $ 79,700 11,941,841 $ 12 1,431,538 $ (1,629 ) $ 3,048 $ (44,218 ) $ (42,787 ) Accretion of preferred stocks to redemption value — 3,873 — — — — (3,873 ) — (3,873 ) Capital contribution — — — — — — 504 — 504 Stock-based compensation — — — — — — 457 — 457 Stock options exercised — — 47,920 — — — 30 — 30 Net loss — — — — — — — (6,118 ) (6,118 ) Balance as of September 30, 2020 (unaudited) 55,105,773 $ 83,573 11,989,761 $ 12 1,431,538 $ (1,629 ) $ 166 $ (50,336 ) $ (51,787 )

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

* Represents an amount less than $1.





INNOVID, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, except stock and per stock data)

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,854 ) $ (6,118 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 487 475 Stock-based compensation 2,311 457 Change in fair value of warrants 3,191 51 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Decrease/ (increase) in trade receivables, net 581 (115 ) (Increase)/ decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets (1,587 ) 158 Increase/ (decrease) in trade payables 710 (753 ) Increase in employees and payroll accruals 355 1,735 Increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities 852 1,633 Net cash provided by/ (used in) operating activities 3,046 (2,477 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Internal use software capitalization (1,049 ) — Founders’ note receivable (459 ) — Purchase of property and equipment (378 ) (799 ) (Increase)/ decrease in deposits (58 ) 54 Net cash used in investing activities (1,944 ) (745 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from loans — 9,025 Repayment of loans (3,033 ) — Proceeds from exercise of options 882 30 Capital contribution — 504 Repayment of acquisition liability (126 ) — Net cash (used in)/ provided by financing activities (2,277 ) 9,559 (Decrease)/ increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,175 ) 6,337 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 16,092 12,057 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 14,917 $ 18,394 Supplemental disclosure of cash flows activities: (1) Cash paid during the year for: Income taxes $ 216 $ 221 Interest $ 189 $ 171 (2) Non-cash transactions: Accrued acquisition liability $ — $ 126 Accretion of preferred stocks to redemption value $ 52,993 $ 3,873 Deferred offering cost included in accrued liabilities $ 2,406 $ — Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported within the statement of financial position Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,472 $ 17,976 Restricted cash in restricted deposits 445 418 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 14,917 $ 18,394

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.





INNOVID, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands, Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 2019 Net (loss)/income $ (259 ) $ 2,468 $ (3,854 ) $ (6,118 ) $ (812 ) $ (7,334 ) Net loss margin (1 ) % 13 % (6 ) % (13 ) % (1 ) % (13 ) % Depreciation and amortization 156 177 487 475 730 431 Stock-based compensation 591 94 2,311 457 584 378 Finance expense, net (a) 707 175 3,878 528 734 387 Other (b) — — — 153 153 — Taxes on income 304 178 829 899 1,200 902 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,499 $ 3,092 $ 3,651 $ (3,606 ) $ 2,589 $ (5,236 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin 6 % 17 % 6 % (8 ) % 4 % (9 ) %

__________

(a) Finance expense, net consists mostly of remeasurement expense related to our Argentinian subsidiary’s monetary assets, liabilities and operating results, our interest expense and revaluation of our warrants. (b) Other consists predominantly of the loss related to a one time loss from sale of fixed assets in our Israel subsidiary.



