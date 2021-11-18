Mesa Air Group Reports October 2021 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for October 2021.



Mesa Airlines reported 30,694 block hours in October 2021, a 52.2 percent increase from October 2020 as a result of continued increased flying and the relaxation of certain COVID restrictions. The Company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.66 percent and 98.57 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for October 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.

Oct-21 Oct-20 % Change YTD FY2022 YTD FY2021 % Change Block Hours American 11,383 8,325 36.7 % 11,383 8,325 36.7 % United 19,105 11,771 62.3 % 19,105 11,771 62.3 % DHL 207 72 188.2 % 207 72 188.2 % Total 30,694 20,167 52.2 % 30,694 20,167 52.2 % Oct-21 Oct-20 % Change YTD FY2022 YTD FY2021 % Change Departures American 6,374 4,508 41.4 % 6,374 4,508 41.4 % United 9,032 6,069 48.8 % 9,032 6,069 48.8 % DHL 136 40 240.0 % 136 40 240.0 % Total 15,542 10,617 46.4 % 15,542 10,617 46.4 % Controllable Completion Factor* American 99.66 % 99.96 % -0.30 % 99.66 % 99.96 % -0.3 % United 98.57 % 99.95 % -1.38 % 98.57 % 99.95 % -1.4 % Total Completion Factor* American 97.86 % 98.84 % -0.99 % 97.86 % 98.84 % -1.0 % United 98.02 % 99.92 % -1.90 % 98.02 % 99.92 % -1.9 %

Operating statistics month over month for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 and QTD are included in the table below.

Oct-21 Sept-21 % Change QTD FY2022 QTD FY2021 % Change Block Hours American 11,383 11,042 3.1 % 11,383 8,325 36.7 % United 19,105 18,290 4.5 % 19,105 11,771 62.3 % DHL 207 191 7.9 % 207 72 188.2 % Total 30,694 29,524 4.0 % 30,694 20,167 52.2 % Oct-21 Sept-21 % Change QTD FY2022 QTD FY2021 % Change Departures American 6,374 6,060 5.2 % 6,374 4,508 41.4 % United 9,032 8,639 4.5 % 9,032 6,069 48.8 % DHL 136 127 7.1 % 136 40 240.0 % Total 15,542 14,826 4.8 % 15,542 10,617 46.4 % Controllable Completion Factor* American 99.66 % 99.90 % -0.2 % 99.66 % 99.96 % -0.3 % United 98.57 % 99.86 % -1.3 % 98.57 % 99.95 % -1.4 % Total Completion Factor* American 97.86 % 99.39 % -1.5 % 97.86 % 98.84 % -1.0 % United 98.02 % 98.38 % -0.4 % 98.02 % 99.92 % -1.9 %

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 129 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of October 31, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 167 aircraft with approximately 507 daily departures and 3,200 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

