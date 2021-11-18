Mesa Air Group Reports October 2021 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for October 2021.
Mesa Airlines reported 30,694 block hours in October 2021, a 52.2 percent increase from October 2020 as a result of continued increased flying and the relaxation of certain COVID restrictions. The Company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.66 percent and 98.57 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.
Operating statistics for October 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.
|Oct-21
|Oct-20
|% Change
|YTD FY2022
|YTD FY2021
|% Change
|Block Hours
|American
|11,383
|8,325
|36.7
|%
|11,383
|8,325
|36.7
|%
|United
|19,105
|11,771
|62.3
|%
|19,105
|11,771
|62.3
|%
|DHL
|207
|72
|188.2
|%
|207
|72
|188.2
|%
|Total
|30,694
|20,167
|52.2
|%
|30,694
|20,167
|52.2
|%
|Oct-21
|Oct-20
|% Change
|YTD FY2022
|YTD FY2021
|% Change
|Departures
|American
|6,374
|4,508
|41.4
|%
|6,374
|4,508
|41.4
|%
|United
|9,032
|6,069
|48.8
|%
|9,032
|6,069
|48.8
|%
|DHL
|136
|40
|240.0
|%
|136
|40
|240.0
|%
|Total
|15,542
|10,617
|46.4
|%
|15,542
|10,617
|46.4
|%
|Controllable Completion Factor*
|American
|99.66
|%
|99.96
|%
|-0.30
|%
|99.66
|%
|99.96
|%
|-0.3
|%
|United
|98.57
|%
|99.95
|%
|-1.38
|%
|98.57
|%
|99.95
|%
|-1.4
|%
|Total Completion Factor*
|American
|97.86
|%
|98.84
|%
|-0.99
|%
|97.86
|%
|98.84
|%
|-1.0
|%
|United
|98.02
|%
|99.92
|%
|-1.90
|%
|98.02
|%
|99.92
|%
|-1.9
|%
Operating statistics month over month for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 and QTD are included in the table below.
|Oct-21
|Sept-21
|% Change
|QTD FY2022
|QTD FY2021
|% Change
|Block Hours
|American
|11,383
|11,042
|3.1
|%
|11,383
|8,325
|36.7
|%
|United
|19,105
|18,290
|4.5
|%
|19,105
|11,771
|62.3
|%
|DHL
|207
|191
|7.9
|%
|207
|72
|188.2
|%
|Total
|30,694
|29,524
|4.0
|%
|30,694
|20,167
|52.2
|%
|Oct-21
|Sept-21
|% Change
|QTD FY2022
|QTD FY2021
|% Change
|Departures
|American
|6,374
|6,060
|5.2
|%
|6,374
|4,508
|41.4
|%
|United
|9,032
|8,639
|4.5
|%
|9,032
|6,069
|48.8
|%
|DHL
|136
|127
|7.1
|%
|136
|40
|240.0
|%
|Total
|15,542
|14,826
|4.8
|%
|15,542
|10,617
|46.4
|%
|Controllable Completion Factor*
|American
|99.66
|%
|99.90
|%
|-0.2
|%
|99.66
|%
|99.96
|%
|-0.3
|%
|United
|98.57
|%
|99.86
|%
|-1.3
|%
|98.57
|%
|99.95
|%
|-1.4
|%
|Total Completion Factor*
|American
|97.86
|%
|99.39
|%
|-1.5
|%
|97.86
|%
|98.84
|%
|-1.0
|%
|United
|98.02
|%
|98.38
|%
|-0.4
|%
|98.02
|%
|99.92
|%
|-1.9
|%
*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations
About Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 129 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of October 31, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 167 aircraft with approximately 507 daily departures and 3,200 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.
