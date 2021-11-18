Medicenna Receives Award for Excellence in Clinical Trials in Connection with an Upcoming Presentation at the 26th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that John H. Sampson, MD, PhD, MHSc, MBA, Robert H. and Gloria Wilkins Distinguished Professor of Neurosurgery at Duke University School of Medicine and member of Medicenna’s Board of Directors, received The Abstract Award for Excellence in Clinical Trials in connection with an upcoming oral presentation on MDNA55. The presentation will be delivered by Dr. Sampson at the 26th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), which is taking place November 18 – 21, 2021 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts.



The presentation will include previously reported data and analyses from the Phase 2b MDNA55-05 trial, which evaluated the empowered IL-4 Superkine MDNA55 in recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (rGBM) and demonstrated a median overall survival of 15.7 months, representing a >100% improvement compared to an matched external control arm (median OS of 7.2 months). Additionally, design of the novel open-label hybrid Phase 3 trial of MDNA55 in rGBM, accepted by the FDA, will also be discussed.

“I’d like to congratulate Dr. Sampson and all of our co-authors for receiving this well-deserved recognition by their peers,” said Fahar Merchant, PhD, President and CEO of Medicenna and co-author on the award-winning abstract. “To be honored in this fashion by the Society for Neuro-Oncology is a great accomplishment that externally validates MDNA55’s clinical data set and the pioneering nature of our planned Phase 3 trial design. We look forward to discussing the advantages conferred by this trial design with the clinical community at the annual SNO meeting.”

Compared to conventional randomized control trials, the hybrid design of the planned Phase 3 trial of MDNA55 will reduce the overall number of patients needed in the study to achieve the primary endpoint, as well as reduce the cost and timelines associated with completing the trial. Medicenna is currently in active discussions in pursuit of a partnership to facilitate MDNA55’s further development and commercialization.

Details on the upcoming oral presentation and corresponding abstract are as follows:

Title: MDNA55, an interleukin-4 receptor targeted immunotherapy, for recurrent GBM delivered by convection enhanced delivery (CED) Abstract Number: CTIM-28 Session Name: Clinical Trials I Presentation Date: Friday, November 19, 2021 Presentation Time: 4:35 PM – 4:45 PM ET Location: Ballroom C

Slides from the oral presentation will be posted to the “Events and Presentations” page of Medicenna’s website following the conference.

About Medicenna

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna's long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) binding without CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) affinity thereby preferentially stimulating cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna’s early-stage BiSKITs™ program, (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) is designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically “cold” tumors. Medicenna's IL-4 Empowered Superkine, MDNA55, has been studied in 5 clinical trials including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.

