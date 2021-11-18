British Columbia Selects D2L Brightspace to Help Every Student Succeed

Toronto, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2L Inc. (TSX:DTOL), a global learning technology leader, today announced that British Columbia’s Ministry of Education – in collaboration with its school districts – selected D2L Brightspace to help deliver exceptional, flexible learning experiences for up to 670,000 learners in K-12 across the province.



British Columbia is home to many different school districts and communities with highly specific needs. To address them, the province’s Ministry of Education was looking for a modern learning platform that delivered the very best experience for learners and educators, in the classroom and beyond.

With D2L Brightspace, BC students, parents, educators, schools and districts will be fully supported through a learning innovation platform that is:

Personaliz ed – with a suite of smart tools to help educators adopt new approaches to curriculum and assessment, including competency-based learning, and elevate the learning experience of students across the province.

– with a suite of smart tools to help educators adopt new approaches to curriculum and assessment, including competency-based learning, and elevate the learning experience of students across the province. Flexib le – with technology that adapts to current and changing circumstances, including support for virtual and hybrid learning, and ensures equity of access for all students, whether they live in urban, rural or remote communities.

– with technology that adapts to current and changing circumstances, including support for virtual and hybrid learning, and ensures equity of access for all students, whether they live in urban, rural or remote communities. Easy to adopt – with a partner to ensure a smooth transition to Brightspace and help educators to confidently use digital learning tools, gain new insights through data and help every student succeed.





“D2L is looking forward to building a strong partnership with British Columbia to support students, teachers, parents, and leadership across all school districts in the province,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “Our learning innovation platform is designed to engage and inspire all students – and to help prepare them for the future.”

ABOUT D2L (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. We support millions of K-12 students on our Brightspace learning innovation platform, including the largest school districts in North America. Our more than 1,000 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.