View Smart Windows Selected for Mission Group’s Transformational New Development in Kelowna, BC

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced its Smart Windows will enclose the new Class A office tower, The Block, a Mission Group project in downtown Kelowna, British Columbia – one of Canada’s fastest growing cities and technology hubs.



Mission Group, along with its investment partner Nicola Wealth Real Estate, developed The Block as part of a master-planned urban village comprising two residential towers, a Class A office tower and retail space. The 17-story office tower, thoughtfully designed with health and wellness in mind, has sweeping views of Kelowna and Okanagan Lake and will be the centerpiece of this transformational development. View Smart Windows were selected as a key amenity to enable Mission Group to deliver an exceptional occupant experience.

View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, providing continuous access to natural light and views of the outdoors while controlling heat and glare. The windows have been proven to reduce building energy consumption from HVAC and lighting by as much as 20%, while delivering significant health and wellness benefits to building occupants. A recent study found that people working behind View Smart Windows slept an average of 37 minutes longer per night, experienced half as many headaches and were 14% more productive than those working behind regular windows with blinds.

“Mission Group is thrilled to work with View on this project,” said Jon Friesen, Mission Group CEO. “We envisioned The Block as a future-ready building that would bring one-of-a-kind office and retail space to downtown Kelowna, and View Smart Windows are a key amenity in realizing that vision.”

“The benefits of continuous access to natural light and outdoor views are undeniable,” said Guthrie Cox, View Inc.’s President, Canada. “We’re excited to partner with Mission Group to deliver a smart, sustainable building that will improve the health and productivity of employees.”

Kelowna is one of Canada’s fastest-growing cities and continues to draw new residents and companies, particularly technology start-ups. Situated in the center of the city, surrounded by boutiques and eateries, The Block is poised to become the hub for business leaders.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, increasing access to natural light and unobstructed views while eliminating the need for blinds and minimizing heat and glare. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into over 90 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

About Mission Group

Since 2004, Mission Group, the Okanagan’s leading community builder, has been contributing to the evolution of Kelowna’s urban landscape. With its ‘Build It Forward’ philosophy, Mission Group focuses on building value so that the community it serves prospers. For more information, visit: www.missiongroup.ca.

