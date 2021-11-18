Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

Sales for the quarter increased 16.0 percent. Organic sales increased 7.0 percent.

Income before income taxes increased 5.8 percent to $44.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $42.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization* increased 11.3 percent to $48.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $43.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Diluted EPS in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 4.7 percent to $0.67 compared to $0.64 in the same quarter of the prior year. Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization* increased 9.1 percent to $0.72 in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $0.66 in the same quarter of the prior year.



MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended October 31, 2021.

Quarter Ended October 31, 2021 Financial Results:

Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate increased 5.8 percent to $44.7 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2021, compared to $42.2 million in the same quarter last year. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization* for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 was $48.5 million, an increase of 11.3 percent compared to the first quarter of last year.



Net income for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 was $35.0 million compared to $33.5 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.67 for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $0.64 in the same quarter last year. Net Income Excluding Amortization* for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 was $38.0 million and Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization* for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 was $0.72.



Sales for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 increased 16.0 percent, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 7.0 percent, an increase of 8.3 percent from acquisitions and an increase of 0.7 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 were $321.5 million compared to $277.2 million in the same quarter last year. By segment, sales increased 25.4 percent in Identification Solutions and decreased 7.8 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 13.2 percent in Identification Solutions and an organic sales decline of 8.6 percent in Workplace Safety.

“Our investments in sales, marketing, and research and development over the last several years are paying off. These investments, coupled with increased customer demand, and the acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of last year, helped us generate double-digit sales growth this quarter,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, J. Michael Nauman. “Our strong 16.0 percent year-over-year sales growth was driven by our Identification Solutions division which had total sales growth of 25.4 percent this quarter. We remain excited about the three acquisitions completed last year, which are performing at or above our initial expectations. Supply chains for certain components remain tight and we are experiencing inflation in many areas including wages, freight, utilities, and raw materials. Even with these inflationary pressures, our gross profit margin was still an enviable 48.2 percent which was right in line with the gross profit margin experienced in the fourth quarter of last year. We believe that these gross margin challenges are temporary and once our pricing and efficiency initiatives catch up to the cost inflation, our strong sales growth and improved gross profit margins will drive significant bottom-line growth.”



“Brady is financially strong and continues to generate significant cash flow. This quarter, sales grew 16.0 percent and Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization* grew 9.1 percent, which represents another very strong quarter,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Pearce. “We have been increasing our inventory levels to ensure that we can meet the ongoing strong customer demand and our accounts receivable increased due to the strong revenue growth we experienced this quarter. This quarter, we returned $30.5 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks and we have a net cash balance of $90.6 million as of October 31, 2021. We believe that Brady’s first quarter financial results combined with our solid balance sheet, position us well for future financial success.”

Fiscal 2022 Guidance:

The Company’s earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share, excluding amortization guidance for the year ending July 31, 2022 remains unchanged at $3.12 to $3.32 per share, and earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share on a GAAP basis remains unchanged at $2.90 to $3.10 per share. Included in this guidance is a full-year income tax rate of approximately 20 percent, depreciation and amortization expense ranging from $34 million to $36 million, and sales growth in excess of 12 percent for the year ending July 31, 2022. Capital expenditures, excluding facility purchases are expected to range from $20 million to $25 million during the year ending July 31, 2022. The Company’s fiscal 2022 guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of October 31, 2021 and assumes a continued economic recovery.

A webcast regarding Brady’s fiscal 2022 first quarter financial results will be available at www.bradycorp.com/investors beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time today.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2021, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2021 sales were approximately $1.14 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com.

* Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization, Net Income Excluding Amortization, and Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information on these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project,” “continue” or “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: adverse impacts of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic or other pandemics; adverse impacts from vaccination mandates issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental entities; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; Brady’s ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; increased cost of raw materials, labor and freight as well as raw material shortages; Brady’s ability to properly identify, integrate, and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; risks associated with the loss of key employees; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2021 and in any subsequent filings on Form 10-Q.

These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended October 31, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 321,475 $ 277,227 Cost of goods sold 166,487 141,799 Gross margin 154,988 135,428 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,907 10,203 Selling, general and administrative 96,746 83,037 Total operating expenses 110,653 93,240 Operating income 44,335 42,188 Other income (expense): Investment and other income 543 155 Interest expense (182 ) (106 ) Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate 44,696 42,237 Income tax expense 9,650 8,582 Income before losses of unconsolidated affiliate 35,046 33,655 Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate — (174 ) Net income $ 35,046 $ 33,481 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.64 Dividends $ 0.23 $ 0.22 Net income per Class B Voting Common Share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.63 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.62 Dividends $ 0.21 $ 0.20 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 51,973 52,021 Diluted 52,436 52,292





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) October 31, 2021 July 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 157,553 $ 147,335 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,265 and $7,306, respectively 182,791 170,579 Inventories 152,295 136,107 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,452 11,083 Total current assets 505,091 465,104 Property, plant and equipment—net 128,618 121,741 Goodwill 610,836 614,137 Other intangible assets 88,219 92,334 Deferred income taxes 16,377 16,343 Operating lease assets 36,655 41,880 Other assets 24,682 26,217 Total $ 1,410,478 $ 1,377,756 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 79,497 $ 82,152 Accrued compensation and benefits 89,283 81,173 Taxes, other than income taxes 13,061 13,054 Accrued income taxes 5,593 3,915 Current operating lease liabilities 17,129 17,667 Other current liabilities 61,930 59,623 Total current liabilities 266,493 257,584 Long-term debt 67,000 38,000 Long-term operating lease liabilities 23,434 28,347 Other liabilities 89,658 90,797 Total liabilities 446,585 414,728 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 48,257,592 and 48,528,245 shares, respectively 513 513 Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 340,182 339,125 Retained earnings 811,820 788,369 Treasury stock—3,003,895 and 2,733,242 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost (127,986 ) (109,061 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (60,671 ) (55,953 ) Total stockholders’ equity 963,893 963,028 Total $ 1,410,478 $ 1,377,756





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended October 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 35,046 $ 33,481 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,509 5,635 Stock-based compensation expense 4,129 3,574 Deferred income taxes (625 ) (1,175 ) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate — 174 Other (187 ) (266 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (13,302 ) (11,371 ) Inventories (16,579 ) 14,758 Prepaid expenses and other assets (655 ) (1,398 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,499 17,363 Income taxes 1,656 2,063 Net cash provided by operating activities 27,491 62,838 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (11,328 ) (9,321 ) Other 2 119 Net cash used in investing activities (11,326 ) (9,202 ) Financing activities: Payment of dividends (11,595 ) (11,391 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 151 160 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards (3,339 ) (2,617 ) Purchase of treasury stock (18,924 ) (2,720 ) Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities 56,200 12,971 Repayment of borrowing on credit facilities (27,200 ) (12,988 ) Other 115 34 Net cash used in financing activities (4,592 ) (16,551 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,355 ) 1,605 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 10,218 38,690 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 147,335 217,643 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 157,553 $ 256,333





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended October 31, 2021 2020 NET SALES ID Solutions $ 248,617 $ 198,192 Workplace Safety 72,858 79,035 Total $ 321,475 $ 277,227 SALES INFORMATION ID Solutions Organic 13.2 % (8.4 )% Acquisition 11.6 % — % Currency 0.6 % 0.6 % Total 25.4 % (7.8 )% Workplace Safety Organic (8.6 )% 5.5 % Currency 0.8 % 4.3 % Total (7.8 )% 9.8 % Total Company Organic 7.0 % (4.9 )% Acquisition 8.3 % — % Currency 0.7 % 1.5 % Total 16.0 % (3.4 )% SEGMENT PROFIT ID Solutions $ 48,816 $ 40,279 Workplace Safety 2,293 7,988 Total $ 51,109 $ 48,267 SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES ID Solutions 19.6 % 20.3 % Workplace Safety 3.1 % 10.1 % Total 15.9 % 17.4 % Three months ended October 31, 2021 2020 Total segment profit $ 51,109 $ 48,267 Unallocated amounts: Administrative costs (6,774 ) (6,079 ) Investment and other income 543 155 Interest expense (182 ) (106 ) Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate $ 44,696 $ 42,237





GAAP to NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited; Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) In accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G, the following provides definitions of the non-GAAP measures used in the earnings release and the reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measure. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization: Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this profit measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate to the non-GAAP measure of Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization: Three months ended October 31, 2021 2020 Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate (GAAP measure) $ 44,696 $ 42,237 Amortization expense 3,807 1,351 Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization (non-GAAP measure) $ 48,503 $ 43,588 Income Tax Expense Excluding Amortization: Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Income Tax Expense Excluding Amortization." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income tax expense to the non-GAAP measure of Income Tax Expense Excluding Amortization: Three months ended October 31, 2021 2020 Income tax expense (GAAP measure) $ 9,650 $ 8,582 Amortization expense 900 338 Income Tax Expense Excluding Amortization (non-GAAP measure) $ 10,550 $ 8,920 Net Income Excluding Amortization: Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Net Income Excluding Amortization." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income to the non-GAAP measure of Net Income Excluding Amortization: Three months ended October 31, 2021 2020 Net income (GAAP measure) $ 35,046 $ 33,481 Amortization expense 2,907 1,013 Net Income Excluding Amortization (non-GAAP measure) $ 37,953 $ 34,494 Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization: Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share to the non-GAAP measure of Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization (Note that certain amounts will not foot due to rounding): Three months ended October 31, 2021 2020 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share (GAAP measure) $ 0.67 $ 0.64 Amortization expense 0.06 0.02 Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization (non-GAAP measure) $ 0.72 $ 0.66



