SiriusPoint appoints Andreas Kull as Chief Risk Officer

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has appointed Andreas Kull as Chief Risk Officer (CRO), effective March 1, 2022. As Chief Risk Officer, Mr. Kull will be responsible for overseeing SiriusPoint’s enterprise-wide risk management strategy as SiriusPoint continues to strengthen its culture of underwriting excellence with an appropriate risk appetite in an evolving landscape of risks. Based in Zurich, Switzerland, he will be a member of the Executive Leadership team, reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Sid Sankaran.



Mr. Kull joins from Bernina Re, where he served as Chief Risk Officer and member of the Executive team. Prior to that, he was the Chief Risk Officer and member of the Executive Committee at Tokio Millennium Re AG (TMR) and was previously the Chief Risk Officer of AXA Winterthur. His work experience further includes consulting as an Executive Director at Ernst & Young and risk management and actuarial roles at Converium and Zurich Insurance.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Sankaran said: “Strong, disciplined risk management is essential to SiriusPoint’s disruptive and entrepreneurial approach. With his extensive industry experience, Andreas will ensure that our enterprise risk strategy and capabilities support underwriting excellence, enable our long-term transformational growth, and help us to deliver sustainable results. I am delighted to welcome a risk professional of his calibre to the team as we continue to build out our global business.”

Andreas is a member of the Swiss and German Actuarial Societies, with a CERA designation. He holds a PhD in Physics from Ludwig Maximillian University in Munich, Germany, and an MA in Physics from the University of Bern, Switzerland.

