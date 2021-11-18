$32+ Billion Worldwide Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market as it emerges from the COVID -19 shut down.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market, and compares it with other markets.

This report describes and evaluates the global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market. It covers three five-year periods including, 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, 2020 through 2025, the forecast period, and 2025-2030 the forecast period.



The global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market reached a value of nearly $217,889.3 billion in 2020, having increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to reach $24,220.5 billion in 2025. The global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market is expected to reach $32,102.8 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from rapid growth in population, strong economic growth in emerging markets and low interest rates. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were skilled work force, increasing inventory levels, and increasing costs. Going forward, rising population, social media penetration, growth in e commerce and increasing number of middle-class consumers will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market in the future include COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions and counterfeit products.



The non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market is segmented by type into paper and paper product wholesalers, drugs and druggists sundries wholesalers, apparel, piece goods, and notions wholesalers, grocery and related product wholesalers, farm product raw material wholesalers, chemical and allied products wholesalers , petroleum and petroleum products wholesalers, beer, wine, and distilled alcoholic beverage wholesalers and miscellaneous nondurable goods wholesalers .The petroleum and petroleum products wholesalers market was the largest segment of the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market segmented by type, accounting for 42.9% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the apparel, piece goods, and notions wholesalers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2020-2025.



The non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market is also segmented by ownership into wholesale distribution chian and independent retailer. The wholesale distribution chain market was the largest segment of the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market segmented by ownership, accounting for 66.0% of the total in 2020 is expected to be the fastest growing segment, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2020-2025.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market, accounting for 46.9% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market will be South America, and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.8% and 7.9% respectively. These will be followed by the Africa and Asia Pacific where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.6% and 6.4% respectively, during 2020-2025.



The non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 2.0% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Sysco Corporation, Performance Food Group Company, United Natural Foods, Inc. among others.



The global wholesale market, of which the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $45,025.1 billion in 2020, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% since 2015. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% and reach nearly $64,334.4 billion by 2025.



The top opportunities in the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market segmented by type will arise in the petroleum and petroleum products wholesale segment, which will gain $2,876.1 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market segmented by ownership will arise in the wholesale distribution segment, which will gain $4,220 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market size will gain the most in China at $1,855.4 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market include de investing in inventory management software to manage supply chain, leverage e commerce website to maximize sales, adopt artificial intelligence for efficacy and use RFID technology to ensure efficient distribution.

Player-adopted strategies in the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market include expanding businesses through sustainable investments, mergers and acquisition and focusing on launching new products.



Amidst the unprecedented outbreak of corona virus, governments across the world are advising people to stay indoors and practice social distancing, to reduce the spread of the pandemic. Its impact has been seen on the global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market. The pandemic is causing massive supply chain disruptions and also attributing to workforce shortages. The footfall has also decreased considerably with more people preferring to buy essential commodities online rather than risk going outside.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers companies to focus on big data analytics in wholesale, acquisition of merchant wholesalers, expanding in emerging markets, omni channel retailers, competitive pricing, increasing visibility through websites, and collaborating with e-commerce companies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Type

6.3. Segmentation By Ownership



7. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Type

7.2.1. Paper And Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers

7.2.2. Drugs And Druggists' Sundries Merchant Wholesalers

7.2.3. Apparel, Piece Goods, And Notions Merchant Wholesalers

7.2.4. Grocery And Related Product Merchant Wholesalers

7.2.5. Chemical And Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers

7.2.6. Petroleum And Petroleum Products Merchant Wholesalers

7.2.7. Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

7.3. Segmentation By Ownership

7.3.1. Wholesale/Distribution Chain

7.3.2. Independent Wholesalers



8. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market, Supply Chain Analysis

8.1. Resources

8.1.1. Real Estate, Building And Infrastructure Developers

8.1.2. Equipment And Utilities Suppliers

8.1.3. Logistics

8.1.4. Hardware And Software Suppliers

8.1.5. Human Resources

8.2. Manufacturers/Farmers

8.3. Distributors/Suppliers

8.4. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesale Service Providers

8.5. End-Users



9. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market, Product/Service Analysis -Product/Service Examples



10. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Customer Information

10.1. Americans' Views On Remote Work

10.2. Survey Results By Unilog

10.2.1. Distributors And Wholesalers Are Using Ecommerce Players To Sell Their Products

10.2.2. High Sales From eCommerce



11. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Trends And Strategies

11.1. Investing In Inventory Management System

11.2. Predictive Analytics

11.3. Use Of RFID Technology

11.4. E-Commerce Websites

11.5. Artificial Intelligence For Efficiency



12. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Impact Of Disruptions In The Supply-Chain

12.3. Uncertainty in Demand

12.4. Impact On Jobs

12.5. Government Regulations/ Initiatives

12.6. Impact On Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals Distribution

12.7. Future Outlook



13. Global Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Size And Growth

13.1. Market Size

13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Billion)

13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020

13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020

13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025

13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025



14. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market, Regional Analysis

14.1. Global Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

14.2. Global Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market, 2015 - 2025, Historic And Forecast, By Region

14.3. Global Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market, 2020 - 2025, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



15. Global Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Segmentation

15.1. Global Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

15.2. Global Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market, Segmentation By Ownership, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

15.2.1. Wholesale/Distribution Chain

15.2.2. Independent Wholesalers



16. Global Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

16.1. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

16.2. Per Capita Average Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Expenditure, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9r48j