Claritas Provides Update Regarding Phase 1 Clinical Study

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CLAS and OTC: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Claritas") today provided an update regarding the expected time to completion of its Phase 1 clinical study of R-107, the Company’s proprietary, liquid, nitric oxide-releasing compound (the “Phase 1 Study”).



Phase 1 Study to be Completed at Scientia Clinical Research

Claritas is focused on completing the Phase 1 Study as quickly as possible. Due to the inability of CMAX Clinical Research (“CMAX”) to provide an assurance that the Phase 1 Study will be completed during Q1 2022, Claritas has terminated its agreement with CMAX, and has entered into a Clinical Trial Research Agreement with Scientia Clinical Research (“Scientia”), a state-of-the-art clinical trials facility with a focus on first-in-human and first-in patient clinical studies located in Sydney, Australia. Scientia possesses world-class clinical trial expertise and conducts a wide range of clinical trials, with a focus on early-stage clinical research. Scientia will use best efforts to complete the Phase 1 Study during Q1 2022.

“The Australian Taxation Office provides a rebate to Australian companies of 43.5% of qualifying R&D expenditures. The availability of such R&D rebates was an important factor in our decision to have our Australian subsidiary, Claritas Australia Pty. Ltd., conduct the Phase 1 Study in Australia. However, many other companies are conducting clinical trial research in Australia for the same reason, creating an increased demand for services and consequent delays in completion of clinical studies. We were unwilling to delay the completion of the Phase 1 Study beyond the end of Q1 2022, and for this reason we have moved the Phase 1 Study from CMAX in Adelaide to Scientia in Sydney,” stated Robert Farrell, President and CEO of Claritas. “At Scientia we will be able to complete the Phase 1 Study by Q1 2022. Following completion of the Phase 1 Study, we will initiate our planned Phase 2a study of R-107 in treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”), and apply for U.S. governmental grant funding for the further development of R-107 for treatment of COVID associated lung disease.”



About Claritas Pharmaceuticals

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with significant unmet medical needs. Claritas leverages its expertise to find solutions that will improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives.

