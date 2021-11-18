New York, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lingerie Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179114/?utm_source=GNW

However, the demand for more work from home comfort outfits and zero feel products through e-commerce has been demanding during the pandemic period. The sales of non-wired bras and bralettes sales up by approximately 40 % compared to 2019 stated by online retailer Figleaves. Amidst the pandemic, the purchase of lingerie underwent a drastic change. Pre-pandemic, women chose to buy innerwear from physical stores where they could see, touch, feel, and in some cases, even opt for trials. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the mandatory lockdowns, customers were forced to stay indoors, triggering a shift in their purchasing behavior. In the pandemic scenario, women resorted to buying their innerwear from e-commerce platforms that offered varied designs at good discounts and doorstep delivery. This option also provided them with better privacy.The comfort factor while working from home also catalyzed the online sale of lingerie. Moreover, social media helped consumers understand the importance of self-hygiene and the benefits of good quality lingerie. With millions of women working from home, they opted for comfort and self-care.



Over the medium term,the change in outlook toward underwear and lingerie from being a necessity to fashion products in order to complement a toned body is a major factor driving the demand for fashionable and trendy lingerie. The increasing availability of a broad range of products in multiple designs for various purposes, such as sports, bridal wear, and regular wear, has also been driving the global market.Over the past few years, social and cultural movements, such as body positivity, inclusivity, sustainability, and diversity, had a big impact on the lingerie market. Furthermore, the demand for seamless and one-piece intimate apparel in a natural look is increasing among consumers, which is further fueling the market growth. For instance, manufacturers, such as Jockey, Enamor, Amante, and Hunkemoller, offer seamless brassieres, panties, bodysuits, and briefs, among others. The inclusion of a wide range of colors, finish application, and fabric design is yet another factor for a positive change in consumer’s purchasing behavior for lingerie.Moreover, lingerie manufacturers have been collaborating with multiple distributors including supermarket chains like Walmart, Tesco, and Target, among others, and independent retailers to expand their product availability, and reach out to more consumers.An increasing number of lingerie brands use diverse models of varied body types and un-retouched photography.



Key Market Trends



Increased Penetration of Organized Retail Driving the Lingerie Demand



The evolving retail industry is marked by the emergence of many stores in hypermarket/supermarket, specialty formats, and online lingerie retail. Comfort and convenience are increasingly becoming important to customers because of their hectic lifestyles and work schedules. Large organized retail stores stock various brands and a variety of lingerie wear, including bras, briefs, etc., under one roof, providing more options to consumers. These stores also offer other intimate apparel to fulfill the requirements of shoppers. With the increase in preference for branded products among consumers, the importance of organized retailers carrying branded lingerie wear has also increased.



Moreover, lingerie brands like Adore Me and Brayola are taking advantage of advancements in technology to provide unparalleled shopping experiences with artificial intelligence to get deeper insights into consumer behavior and to provide personalized experiences to shoppers. Thus penetration of organized retail will enable consumers to seek information about various brands, compare prices, and quality, which results in a better purchase decision.



Largest Consumer Base for Lingerie in North America



Padded bras are the most significant style (fourth-most invested bra shape across the United States) currently in the market, particularly in the United States. However, retailers need to be careful about investing too heavily, as the number of padded bra styles in stock was down by 36% in 2019, as compared to two years ago. According to statistics provided by the CUUP Company, 66% of women in the United States wear a D cup or above size brassiere. Thus, launching brassiere in this size under different styles, such as push-up bras, bralettes, and other types, is expected to help the market players gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in 2017, a United Kingdom-based lingerie retailer Bravissimo entered the United States lingerie market with the launch of its first United States website, and in 2019, it opened its first US Bravissimo store in New York City. The brand offers a wide range of bras in D-L cups, for women with heavy breast sizes. Despite some spikes of newness across the market, push-up continues to trend down in comparison to triangle bralettes, which are more stable investments. As consumers continue to respond to this shift, the number of bralettes selling out in 2019 eclipsed push-ups by 16% in the United States alone. Thus, companies are constantly innovating with the changing customer needs. Everlane’s (an American clothing retailer), in 2019, launched No-underwire Bralette, followed by four different underwear styles, namely The Thong, The Bikini, The Hipster, and The High-Rise Hipster.



Competitive Landscape



The market is a competitive market with the presence of global players such as L Brands Inc., Jockey, and Triumph International and a number of regional players such as Amante and Enamor. The major players are embarking on industry consolidation by entering into agreements or acquiring prominent domestic firms, which has intensified the competitive rivalry. The players have been leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to offer customized services that make the consumers feel like they are consulting a lingerie expert in-store from the comfort of their homes. These services encompass online consultations, size-fit tests, fabric and pattern selection, feedback, and surveys. Furthermore, major players have been focusing on encashing the opportunities posed by innovation in the market to expand their product portfolios so that they can cater to the requirements in various product segments, especially within the category of gender-fluid and size-inclusive lingerie styles, as well as producing lingerie pieces that combine fashion with comfort, while providing confidence to the consumers



Additional Benefits:



