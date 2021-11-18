Ferrellgas announces nationwide partnership with Operation Warm

Overland Park, Kan., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC:FGPR), one of the nation’s largest propane logistics companies, announced today a partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit organization that offers warmth, confidence, and hope to underserved children through the gift of winter coats.

“At Ferrellgas, we strive to make propane easy for our customers,” Chief Operating Officer Tamria Zertuche said. “But life isn’t always easy, especially on a cold winter day. That’s why Ferrellgas is proud to work with Operation Warm to donate these much-needed items in communities Ferrellgas serves. We’re excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

Founded in 1998, Operation Warm has served more than 4 million children across the United States and Canada. With the launch of Warm Soles in 2021, the organization now provides high-quality athletic shoes to children in need as well.

“We are proud to partner with Ferrellgas to help them support their communities,” Operation Warm Executive Director Grace Sica said. “They truly understand the value of warmth and how it factors into the overall well-being of children and families.”

Zertuche said Ferrellgas aligns itself with Operation Warm’s tagline ‘more than a coat,’ which means the coats provide more than physical warmth, but also emotional warmth, the confidence to socialize and succeed, and hope for a brighter future.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 retail stores nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2020. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com .