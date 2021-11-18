Fast Company awards AQUAOSO as honorable mention on first Next Big Things in Tech list

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AQUAOSO, a climate fintech company improving data and risk management through a state-of-the-art data acclimation platform, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s inaugural Next Big Things in Tech list as an honorable mention for its technological breakthroughs in the agricultural finance industry.

“We are excited to be recognized by Fast Company for this honor,” said Chris Peacock, CEO of AQUAOSO. "Extreme and persistent weather events like droughts, wildfire and flooding add pressure to our food system. At AQUAOSO, we believe that financial institutions have a major role to play in building resilient agricultural and food systems. As a climate fintech company, we exist to help these financial institutions meet the needs of our farmers in a changing climate with data management, advanced analytics and powerful mapping tools.”



In response to the drastic financial impacts climate change continues to impose on the agricul- tural finance sector, AQUAOSO recently launched GIS Connect. Emerging as a new fintech tool leading the way to digitize the industry, the map-based data and risk management software exposes the financial impacts of climate change. Using a process called data acclimation, GIS Connect seamlessly integrates key loan and investment data with previously siloed environ- mental and risk data and displays it on a single geospatial view. As a result, farm credits, in- vestors and commercial agriculture lenders can easily identify any risk associated with their loans or investments, streamline a process not previously manageable with disparate datasets and better connect with borrowers. Thanks to technological breakthroughs like these, financial institutions now have the opportunity to create long-term resilience for their business.

To scale its solutions, AQUAOSO participated in The Techstars Sustainability Accelerator, in partnership with The Nature Conservancy, in 2019.

Fast Company’s first Next Big Things in Tech list highlights new technology breakthroughs that promise to help define the future of the industries they serve, from health care to agriculture to artificial intelligence and more. The final list, which includes global giants, intrepid startups and research that’s fresh from the labs, recognizes 65 technologies that are making waves. While not all of the products, services and technological developments are on the market yet, they’re reaching key milestones in having a positive impact for consumers, businesses and society at large in the next five years. Fast Company also recognized 33 honorable mentions.

“Fast Company is thrilled to highlight cutting-edge technologies that are solving real-world problems in unexpected ways. From climate change and public health crises to machine learn- ing and security, these technologies will certainly have a profound impact on the future, and we’re honored to bring attention to them today,” said Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

For more information about Next Big Things in Tech, visit fastcompany.com/next-big-things-in- tech. The Winter 2021/2022 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit news- stands on Dec. 7. For more information about how AQUAOSO is helping financial institutions understand, mitigate and adapt to a changing climate, visit aquaoso.com.

About AQUAOSO



AQUAOSO is a climate fintech company that empowers farm credits and commercial ag lenders with unique data and risk management through a state-of-the-art data acclimation platform that integrates previously siloed datasets with the company’s unmatched water and climate data. By geospatially contextualizing first-party and parcel data with integrated physi- cal and material risk data, the company’s GIS Connect tool equips users with the map- and reporting-based information they need to better understand the impact of environmental risks on loans, investments and customers’ businesses. Based in Denver, AQUAOSO helps farm credit associations, national and regional lenders, and farmland investors future-proof their businesses in the face of our changing climate. For more information, please visit AQUAOSO.- com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, in- novation and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies and thinkers on the fu- ture of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

###









