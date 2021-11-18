Simply Better Brands Corp. Announces USD$2.6 Million Monthly Revenue For October 2021 Driven by Accelerated Customer Acquisition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce that it achieved USD$2.6 Million in revenue for the month of October 2021 based on management-prepared financial statements. This represents 220% growth over the average month’s revenue for the third quarter. This significant growth was fueled by accelerated customer acquisition by the Company’s PureKana wellness brand.



SBBC includes a portfolio of emerging brands focusing on health and wellness for Millennials and Generation Z in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company’s brands are distributed through both its e-commerce platforms as well as brick and mortar retail channels. SBBC’s key brands are PureKana (CBD Wellness), TRUBAR (plant-based nutrition) and No B.S. Skincare (clean ingredient skin care).

SBBC is pleased to provide the following commercial highlights driving the growth:

PureKana CBD launched a new customer acquisition strategy based on data-science. The demonstrative acceleration of consumers engaging with the brand is driving over 300% increase in October 2021 vs. our last 90-day trend.

Incremental investment in our sales capability to enable shopper-centric solutions by channel.

Following the consumer, PureKana launched single-serve OTC gummies and a discreet, oral CBD strip, while continuing to expand its cannabinoid and active ingredient formulas.

Our current pacing indicates the expected growth in the Company’s wellness sector (PureKana) from 18-20% growth in the second half of 2021 which we reported on August 30, 2021, to stronger guidance of 58% sales growth in the Company’s wellness sector over the first half of 2021.

We are also pleased to announce expected sales growth for SBBC in the second half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2021 of 93%. This sales growth increase includes PureKana, No BS and TRUBAR.



“In the growing, but crowded, CBD wellness space, strong customer acquisition is a strong leading indicator to validate our differentiated consumer offering and ability to break through the noise. We remain committed to leverage data science and innovation to emotionally connect with informed consumers on their wellness journey,” says SBBC CEO, Kathy Casey. “With our recent commercial wins, we forecast our key brands of PureKana, TRUBAR (plant-based nutrition) and No B.S. Skincare (clean ingredient skin care) for accelerated growth in 2022.”

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

