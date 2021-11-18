Artizan Biosciences and Biohaven Therapeutics Announce Therapeutic Development Program in Parkinson’s Disease

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artizan Biosciences, Inc. (“Artizan”), a biotechnology company at the frontier of microbiome precision medicine, and Biohaven Therapeutics Ltd. (“Biohaven”, parent company NYSE:BHVN), a commercial-stage Neuroinnovation company, today announced the companies are initiating a therapeutic discovery and development program in Parkinson’s disease (PD), to exploit recent scientific advances in the understanding of pathogenic roles played by the gut microbiome in PD. This follows the companies’ first collaboration announced in March 2021 centered on Artizan-discovered product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).



The PD research program will initially focus on sample collection, animal model and research capabilities development, and identification of microorganisms (“pathobionts”) that can promote alpha-synuclein pathology, which is the hallmark of PD, and the onset and progression of disease symptoms. The collaboration will subseqently concentrate on discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics designed to block the harmful effects of these pathobionts.

Bridget Martell, M.D., Artizan’s President and CEO, said, “We are excited to expand our collaboration with Biohaven to address Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disease with high unmet need that may benefit from our innovative and validated approach to develop small molecule therapeutics that target the microbiome. An increasingly compelling body of evidence suggests the gut-brain axis plays a pivotal role in the development of PD, offering the opportunity to pursue this novel treatment strategy.”

Artizan will leverage its experience creating IBD-BIOME, the company’s flagship biobanking program in IBD, which collected clinical data from over 1,500 proprietary longitudinal patient samples. IBD-BIOME aided the identification of pathobionts through its proprietary drug discovery platform utlilizing IgA-SEQ™ technology that allowed the company to progress three clinical drug programs intended for the treatment of IBD. Artizan will similarly develop a “PD-BIOME” biobanking program, supporting the screening of patient samples and subsequent identification of new pathobionts and potential therapies for PD.

Irfan Qureshi, M.D., Vice President of Neurology at Biohaven, commented, “We look forward to broadening our partnership with Artizan and enhancing our early stage pipeline. The microbiome is at the nexus of immunity, inflammation, metabolism, and brain-systemic communication, which are all deregulated in Parkinson’s disease. Artizan’s highly differentiated IgA-SEQ technology and proven microbiome-targeted small molecule platform, combined with Biohaven’s deep expertise in neurological diseases, provides a unique opportunity to develop cutting-edge therapeutics for PD.”

About Artizan Biosciences, Inc.

Artizan Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company at the frontier of microbiome precision medicine, targeting and blocking microbial-driven dysregulation and inflammation in the gut that is at the root cause of many serious diseases. The company’s proprietary drug discovery engine identifies and characterizes microbial drivers of disease within precise patient subsets in high-value areas including gastrointestinal, metabolic, autoimmune, and neurodegenerative diseases. Using a novel small molecule approach, Artizan modulates intestinal imbalance by inhibiting specific, disease-associated microbial virulence factors in the intestinal tract. The company’s platform with its lead program nearing the clinic in inflammatory bowel disease is validated by strategic partnerships with Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Brii Biosciences, and Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. Founded with IgA-SEQ™ technology and preeminent immunobiology expertise from Yale University, Artizan is based in New Haven, CT. For more information, please visit www.artizanbiosciences.com.

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's neuroinnovation portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and MPO inhibition for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com.

NURTEC and NURTEC ODT are registered trademarks of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Ireland DAC.

Neuroinnovation is a trademark of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Biohaven’s management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Biohaven’s business and product candidate plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include those related to: Biohaven's ability to effectively develop a CGRP antagonist as a preventative treatment for patients with migraine and treatment of other CGRP-mediated diseases, complying with applicable U.S. regulatory requirements, the expected timing, commencement and outcomes of Biohaven's planned and ongoing clinical trials, the timing of planned interactions and filings with the FDA, the timing and outcome of expected regulatory filings, the potential commercialization of Biohaven's product candidates, the potential for Biohaven's product candidates to be first in class or best in class therapies and the effectiveness and safety of Biohaven's product candidates. The use of certain words, including "believe", "continue", "may", "on track", "expects" and "will" and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in the "Risk Factors" section of Biohaven's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021, and in Biohaven's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and Biohaven does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

