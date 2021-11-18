Monro, Inc. To Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced that Mike Broderick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian D’Ambrosia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference. The company’s presentation is scheduled for Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM CT. A live webcast of the event will be available via the “Investors” section of the Company’s Corporate website (corporate.monro.com), or at the following link (http://wsw.com/webcast/stph32/mnro/). The webcast will be archived for 90 days.



About Monro, Inc.

