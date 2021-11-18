New York, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bipolar Disorder - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184929/?utm_source=GNW

The mood swings occur in a cyclic or periodic pattern that includes feelings of emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression).



The disease is considered on a spectrum that includes bipolar I, bipolar II, and cyclothymic disorder, and which will be referred to as bipolar spectrum disorder in this report. The prevalence of bipolar spectrum disorder varies significantly depending on the study population, diagnostic criteria used, and duration of survey (Wittchen, Nelson and Lachner, 1998; Fajutrao et al., 2009; Merikangas et al., 2010, 2011; Homish et al., 2013). The lifetime total prevalence of the bipolar spectrum of diseases ranges around the world from 0.1% in Nigeria to more than 6% in the US (Kessler, Berglund, et al., 2005; Merikangas et al., 2011).



In the 8MM, 12-month total prevalent cases of bipolar spectrum disorder are expected to increase from 13,446,327 cases in 2020 to 14,209,094 cases in 2030, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.57%. In 2030, the US will have the highest number of 12-month total prevalent cases of bipolar spectrum disorder in the 8MM, with 8,595,638 cases, whereas Japan will have the fewest 12-month total prevalent cases of bipolar spectrum disorder with 215,902 cases. In the 8MM, lifetime total prevalent cases of bipolar spectrum disorder are expected to increase from 22,988,066 cases in 2020 to 24,229,373 cases in 2030, at an AGR of 0.54%. In 2030, the US will have the highest number of lifetime total prevalent cases of bipolar spectrum disorder in the 8MM, with 13,712,952 cases, whereas Japan will have the fewest 12-month total prevalent cases of bipolar spectrum disorder with 649,964 casesEpidemiologists attribute the increase in 12-month total prevalent cases of bipolar spectrum disorder and lifetime total prevalent cases of bipolar spectrum disorder to population dynamics in each market.



This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global and historical trends for bipolar spectrum disorder in the eight major markets (8MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Canada).



The report provides a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the 12-month and lifetime total prevalent cases of bipolar spectrum disorder. In this analysis bipolar spectrum disorder is grouped into the following groups for the 12-month and lifetime total prevalent cases -

- Bipolar I disorder, bipolar II disorder, and cyclothymic disorder.

- The report provides a 10-year epidemiological forecast for both 12-month and lifetime total prevalent cases of bipolar I, bipolar II, and cyclothymic disorder. The 12-month total prevalent cases of bipolar I, bipolar II, and cyclothymic disorder are further segmented by sex and age (13-18 years, 19-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, 60-69 years, 70-79 years, and 80 years and older) in these markets.

- The bipolar disorder epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.



