Draganfly Announces Motorsport Development Programme Ahead of BF Goodrich Tires Mint 400

Los Angeles, CA., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced that it is undertaking a motorsport development programme as part of its partnership with the Draganfly Trophy Truck team.



Earlier this year, Draganfly became a key factor for the Trophy Truck Team, led by legendary off-road racing driver Ryan Arciero. The Trophy Truck, driven by Arciero, went on to win the prestigious 2021 Maxxis Tires “Casey Folks” Vegas to Reno race in August.

Trophy Trucks, also referred to as “Trick Trucks”, race through some of the most inhospitable terrain known within the racing world, which presents both natural and man-made challenges. Using advanced UAV technology, Draganfly is giving its team the edge. In addition to mapping out courses prior to races, the Company has implemented a thermal technology solution to help Arciero and his navigator see through dust. Providing a bird’s-eye perspective, the aerial imaging capabilities of Draganfly’s drones are also allowing the Trophy Truck team to fine-tune the performance of their vehicle during pre-race testing and live events.

The victory during the 2021 Maxxis Tires “Casey Folks” Vegas to Reno race in August showcased how the Company’s technology is able to enhance performance and overall safety. Draganfly’s solutions provide crucial visibility and awareness in real-time to the driver, which allows them to confidently navigate courses and complete them faster.

The challenging natural conditions of off-road racing is essential for the development and testing of innovations that can be leveraged within the sport as well as other commercial markets. To support the Trophy Truck team and others during races, Draganfly plans to strategically implement drones along courses that are capable of providing critical emergency supplies and communication tools.

Speaking during preparations for December’s Mint 400 race, Ryan Arciero said: “I’m delighted to be working alongside Draganfly and I’m very impressed with their commitment to making a difference in truck racing. In a sport where help could be one hundred miles away, getting critical support to teams in need could be the difference between life, death and even being able to finish the race. With Draganfly’s help , we will advance the safety of the sport for all involved, as well as having a team that will win races and bring home trophies.”

Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell commented: “I’m incredibly excited by the software, hardware, AI and services innovation that Draganfly is bringing. This is what we aim to do for all of our customers - it is about creating a cutting-edge competitive advantage for the people and organization we get to work with.”

The 2021 BF Goodrich Tires Mint 400 gets underway December 1, 2021, with further information available here .

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

