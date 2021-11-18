New York, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phenol Industry Outlook to 2025 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05830873/?utm_source=GNW
Among countries, India expected to lead Phenol capacity additions by 2025, followed by China and Iran. Reliance Industries Ltd, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd and Jiangsu Ruisheng New Material Technology Co Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.
Summary Global Phenol capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 14. 32 mtpa in 2020 to 18. 55 mtpa in 2025. Around 61 planned and announced Phenol projects are expected to come online by 2025, predominantly in Asia followed by Europe and North America over the upcoming years.
