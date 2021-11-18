Global Surgical Microscopes Market (2021 to 2031) - Featuring Alcon, BHS Technologies and Carl Zeiss Meditech Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Microscopes Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, Application, End User, 25 Countries' Data, Patent Scenario, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The surgical microscopes market report highlights that the overall surgical microscopes market was valued at $928.3 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $3,578.2 million by the end of 2031. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Use of Fluorescence Image-Guided Surgery (FIGS)

Rising Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures on the Global Level

Market Challenges

Low Adoption Rate Due to High Cost of Surgical Microscopes

Lack of Skilled Professionals with Limited Technical Knowledge

Market Opportunities

3D Exoscopes - An Optical Innovation

Key Companies Profiled

Alcon, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, BHS Technologies GmbH, Carl Zeiss Meditech AG, Haag-Streit Holding AG (Metall Zug AG), Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems GmbH), Munich Surgical Imaging GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Synaptive Medical, Inc., Topcon Corporation

Key Questions Answered in the Global Surgical Microscopes Market Report

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global surgical microscopes market?

What is the regulatory landscape of the global surgical microscopes market? How have the regulations altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

What has been the patent landscape for the market during 2017-2021?

What are the major companies operating in the market and their respective market share?

What are the major strategies employed by the companies to enter the market or for business expansion?

How are advanced microscopes different from conventional microscopes?

What are the major industry trends, market drivers, and market restraints that would impact the market during the forecast period 2021-2031? What are the growth opportunities for the market?

Which product type, application, and end-user segment are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What would be the country-level revenue share and CAGR for the market during the forecast period 2021-2031?

Impact of COVID-19 on Surgical Microscopes

Surgical microscopes are frequently used in minimally invasive surgical operations, and the growing desire for MIS treatments has played a crucial role in the healthcare business in recent decades, with the number of MIS procedures increasing significantly in the last five years.

In the first half of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on elective surgical procedures. On a global scale, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on regular hospital routine services. During the early stages of the pandemic, hospitals drastically restricted or stopped performing elective surgical procedures to ensure patient safety and to focus on COVID19 patients.

The large-scale decline in the volume of elective surgical procedures had a significant impact on patients as well as financial consequences for medical device producers. As a result, sales of minimally invasive surgical equipment have declined.

Key Highlights

According to the surgical microscopes market report, conventional microscopes dominated the market in 2020 compared to emerging microscopes under the product type segmentation. Conventional microscopes are forecast to uphold this position in the market and dominate till the end of the forecast period 2021-2031.

When the market is segmented by application, ENT is the market leader. By the end of the forecast period 2021-2031, the plastic and reconstructive segment is projected to lead the market.

Conventional microscopes accounted for an 83.8% share of the total market.

Surgical Microscopes hold the highest numbers in the North America region followed by Europe. The U.S. led the table by contributing 84.1% of the total market in 2020. It is expected that by the end of the forecast period 2021-2031, North America will continue to lead the region-based segmentation.

