Rogers to Bring its Fibre-Powered Network to Residents and Businesses along Route 490 near McQuade, New Brunswick

- Rogers will invest $1.5 million to extend its fibre network and connect 320 homes and businesses to reliable high-speed connectivity -

- Once completed, residents and businesses will have access to the full suite of services including Rogers Ignite Internet™ with speeds of up to 1.5 gigabit per second and Rogers leading IPTV service, Ignite TV™ -

- Construction is expected to be complete by end of 2022 –



MCQUADE, New Brunswick, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced today that it is expanding its fibre network across 30kms to connect 320 homes and businesses along Route 490 near McQuade, New Brunswick. Connectivity and technology played a central role over the past 18 months and continue to do so. According to a recent study on the Angus Reid Forum, 85% of Canadian small businesses rated reliable connectivity as their top priorityi.

“Now more than ever before, investments in broadband network infrastructure make a meaningful difference in people’s lives allowing them to participate in the workforce, remote learning, access telehealth services, support local businesses and stay in touch with loved ones,” said Matt MacLellan, President of the Atlantic region at Rogers. “We are proud to be moving ahead with this project and to continue building on our expansion efforts to connect more towns and communities across New Brunswick and Atlantic Canada.”

“We are really pleased to see Rogers expand its fibre network to hundreds of homes and businesses along Route 490 near McQuade,” said Daniel Allain, Minister of Local Government and Local Governance Reform and MLA for Moncton East. “We know some areas of the province don’t have reliable Internet service and this expansion is welcome news.”

Rogers network investments, which have exceeded $60 billion over the past three decades, are part of a multi-year initiative to bring next generation wireless and wireline services to communities and businesses across Canada and improve connectivity for underserved rural and remote regions. A PwC study commissioned by the company indicates that in 2020 Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Atlantic Canada of $630 million of output, including over 2,500 full-time jobs generated and supported. Since January 2020, in Atlantic Canada Rogers has:

Delivered 5G: Rogers was the first to bring 5G services to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, now reaching 16 communities across the region throughout Saint John, Halifax, Moncton and Fredericton.

Expanded access to next-generation technology services: Seaside Communications joined the Rogers family to bring connectivity to more local communities across Nova Scotia.

Committed to delivering rural and remote connectivity: Through a joint investment of over $2.3 million with the CRTC's Broadband Fund, Rogers will bring its fibre-powered network to the Storeytown area and the Village of Doaktown, New Brunswick, connecting over 450 homes and 36 businesses.

Empowered Generation Possible: Rogers is proud to have awarded more than 70 Ted Rogers Community Grants in Atlantic Canada that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of hundreds of local youth since launching the program in 2017.

Supported technology innovation: Partnered with Ignite Fredericton providing 5G to its Boost Civic Innovation Lab and collaborated on the BOOST innovation camp to ideate and develop 5G smart city solutions.

Connected community partners: Rogers expanded its phone and plan program in Atlantic Canada by donating phones and plans to 30 women's shelters and transition houses in Rogers wireless coverage areas in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador during the third wave of the pandemic.

