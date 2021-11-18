Cerence Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, which outlines the company’s ESG performance and strategy and its commitments to its customers and partners, employees, and stakeholders. The report can be found at https://cerence.com/sustainability.



“We are proud to release our inaugural Cerence Environmental, Social, and Governance report, focused on building responsible momentum in the ESG topics that matter most for our business and our key stakeholders,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “Over the past two years, since our inception as an independent company, we have transformed into a company with a global vision for mobility AI: to enable a safer, more enjoyable journey for everyone. This report outlines our work to advance that mission with protection and productivity in mind. We look forward to continuing this journey and providing additional information in future reports.”

The report reflects Cerence’s commitment to serving its stakeholders and its community. Key areas of focus detailed within the report include governance and ethics; risk management, data privacy, compliance and security; human capital management; energy and climate change; community engagement; and innovation. The Cerence ESG Report captures the period between October 1, 2019, and September 30, 2021, and discloses information in alignment with the Software and IT Services sector guidance from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

To learn more about Cerence’s ESG efforts, view and download the report at https://cerence.com/sustainability. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

