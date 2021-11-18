Roost® adds Smoke Alarm Notification Service to the Protection360 Commercial Property Solution with Church Mutual®

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roost, the global leader in Property Telematics for P&C insurance carriers, today announced the addition of a Smoke Alarm Notification Service to their existing Protection360 Commercial Property Telematics Service. Roost also announced their Smoke Alarm Notification launch partner, Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer)1, is the first carrier to begin deployment of this service to customers. This is the second additional service that has been added to Church Mutual’s Protection360 Service after first introducing the Armed Intruder Service last year, providing further protection against potential perils.



The Smoke Alarm Notification Service consists of a dedicated sensor placed near an existing smoke alarm. The sensor works seamlessly with the existing Roost Protection360 Service to deliver 24/7 real-time emergency alerts and interactive verifications for emergency situations including water leaks, freezing temperatures, high temperatures and power outages. When the sensor detects a standardized sound emitted from the smoke alarm, it automatically sends an alert to the property manager and to a 24/7 professional monitoring center for verification and fire department dispatch if necessary.

“We are very happy to be bringing this new technology to market with Roost’s assistance,” said Rich Poirier, Church Mutual president and CEO. “Roost has continued to grow and evolve their Protection360 service at our request to provide a comprehensive protection plan for our customers. Providing an alert for potential fire emergencies was a priority that came out of our Disruption Lab. We’re excited to watch it save our customers downtime, allowing them to continue serving their communities without huge disruptions.”

“Roost is thrilled to be working with our partner, Church Mutual, to debut the new Smoke Alarm Notification Service,” said Roel Peeters, co-founder and CEO of Roost. “This service can offer a greater peace of mind for Church Mutual’s customers - providing immediate action in the case of a fire emergency by notifying a 24/7 monitoring center and hopefully preventing more severe damage.”

To learn more about Roost’s Protection360 Service or the Smoke Alarm Notification Service, please contact our VP of Sales, Donald Sprague at Donald@roostlabs.com.

About Roost:

Roost is a technology company based in Sunnyvale, California that is focused on disrupting the traditional property insurance model through their “Property Telematics” suite of solutions providing peace-of-mind to property owners and rich data to insurers.

Roost’s primary Go-to-market approach is through insurance companies deploying directly to their policyholders. The effect is a reduction in claim related losses (fire and water perils costing $25B/year in US) as well as driving policyholder engagement through a content rich, digital mobile app experience, impacting retention and customer acquisition. Roost is focused on changing the way property insurance models assess risk and pricing on a real-time basis. For more information, please visit www.getroost.com.

About Church Mutual Insurance:

Church Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers’ compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

A.M. Best Company “A” (excellent) rating

BenchmarkPortal Top 10 National Customer Service Center

Wisconsin 75 Top Private Company by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021

Wisconsin 75 Distinguished Performer: Innovation by Deloitte US 2019

Futuremakers Partner, by Wisconsin Technical College System

Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies

Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation, by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

2018-2019 Employer of the Year, by Northcentral Technical College

1Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer) is a stock insurer whose policyholders are members of the parent mutual holding company formed on 1/1/20. S.I. = a stock insurer.

