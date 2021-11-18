Rocket Travel, a Booking Holdings Company, and Points International Will Enhance Travel Booking Experience for Loyalty Members with New Partnership

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global leader in powering loyalty commerce, Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSX:PTS), will collaborate with the industry-leading provider of bespoke white-labelled travel booking platforms, Rocket Travel, Inc., a Booking Holdings Company (NASDAQ: BKNG), to enhance the overall booking experience offered to its roster of Loyalty Program partners.



As part of the collaboration agreement, Rocket Travel’s best-in-class white-label loyalty hotel and car booking services will replace the services currently provided by the Points Travel solutions while still leveraging Points’ Loyalty Commerce Platform capabilities. In addition, pointshound.com will become a Rocketmiles.com channel provider, enabling accelerated rewards with even more worldwide loyalty partners in a streamlined user journey.

Bart Welch, CEO of Rocket Travel, commented on the news: “We are thrilled to expand Rocket’s global reach by collaborating with Points and working with their partners. We’ve long admired the capabilities of their Loyalty Commerce Platform and are confident that complementing it with Rocket Travel’s white-label travel solution will create significant value for Points partners and their customers.”

Points’ loyalty program partners and their members will continue to enjoy a robust travel booking platform and leading user experience, while benefiting from an unmatched breadth of hotel and car inventory backed by Booking Holdings’ worldwide network and Rocket’s leading full service, white-label travel booking platform. Points will continue to manage the loyalty program relationships and process the miles and points portion of each transaction.

Christopher Barnard, President and Co-Founder of Points, also welcomed the news: “We are excited to launch this new initiative with Rocket. Establishing a robust travel services offering with clear industry leaders allows us to continue building on our deep and long-standing loyalty program relationships as well as the unique transaction capabilities of our Loyalty Commerce Platform. Seamlessly combining these with Rocket’s leading white-label travel booking offering will significantly add to the value we bring to our current and future loyalty program partners.”

Rocket Travel and Points are committed to seeking additional opportunities to more effectively serve their respective loyalty partners and members by complementing one another’s offerings and core competencies.

For more information on how Points can help loyalty programs unlock their full potential, visit Points.com .

About Rocket Travel Inc.

Rocket Travel, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), partners with companies around the world to provide industry-leading bespoke white-labelled travel booking platforms, with a deep focus on earning and redeeming loyalty currency. Rocket Travel’s dozens of partners include major airlines and financial institutions around the world, who benefit from the best of Booking Holdings’ global reach. Rocket Travel also operates www.rocketmiles.com , a one-stop accommodation booking solution for consumers eager to earn outsized rewards at competitive rates with over 50 loyalty programs around the world. For more information please contact media@rocketmiles.com

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable, together with Rocket Travel. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

About Points International Ltd.

Points, (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.

For more information, visit Points.com .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or incorporates forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States securities legislation, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements include or relate to but are not limited to, among other things, the impact that Points collaboration with Rocket Travel will have, including value that will be created and Points ability to execute on its strategic growth drivers. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent Points’ expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances.

Although Points believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to important risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Certain material assumptions or estimates are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. In particular, uncertainty around the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response on global and regional economies, economic activity, and all elements of the travel and hospitality industry may have a significant and materially adverse impact on our business. These and other important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in Points' annual information form, Form 40-F, annual and interim management's discussion and analysis (“MD&A”), and annual and interim financial statements and the notes thereto. These documents are available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Points does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made or incorporated in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

