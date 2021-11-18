VYNE Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced that David Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.



The presentation will take the form of a pre-recorded fireside chat, which will be available on the Company’s website beginning November 22nd. Management will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with investors during the conference November 29th – December 2nd.

Presentation details Date: Monday, November 22, 2021 Time: Beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Presentation Type: Pre-Recorded Fireside Chat

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. VYNE is working to develop and commercialize a variety of therapies for major immuno-inflammatory conditions and rare skin diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company’s unique and proprietary pipeline includes FMX114 for the potential treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis and access to a library of bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain inhibitors in both topical and oral forms for the potential treatment of major immuno-inflammatory conditions and rare skin diseases.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com or follow VYNE on Twitter. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.



Investor Relations:

Joseph Ranieri

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

617-430-7582

joer@lifesciadvisors.com

Tyler Zeronda

Chief Financial Officer

VYNE Therapeutics

908-458-9106

Tyler.Zeronda@vynetx.com