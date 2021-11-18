NuEyes Becomes a Channel Partner With T-Mobile, Bringing the Metaverse Closer Than Ever Before

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuEyes is happy to announce they have joined the T-Mobile for Business Partner Program, working with T-Mobile sellers to provide its clients with solutions utilizing T-Mobile's nationwide network for wireless connectivity. With the combination of T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network - the largest, fastest, and most reliable - for wireless connectivity and NuEyes line of connected Augmented Reality Smart Glasses, for the first time, consumers can be connected to the metaverse no matter where they are.

If you are outfitting your workforce with the PRO 3 to increase productivity, the combination of a 5G phone with T-Mobile service provides always-on support from Remote Expert and Step-by-Step instruction for your workforce. Consumers can connect using the lightest Smart Glasses on the market with the PRO 3e allowing for hours of comfortable gameplay from your favorite cloud gaming services like Amazon's Luna. And looking to relax and enjoy TV or movies from anywhere without the bulk of a heavy headset, the PRO 3e on T-Mobile's 5G network provides seamless connectivity and viewing of streaming services like Netflix.

"The channel partnership of NuEyes and T-Mobile not only expands where you can access the metaverse, it combines the power of industry-leading Smart Glasses and T-Mobile's 5G network to deliver on the promise of how Augmented Reality and wearables will change the way we live, work and play," said Mark Greget, Founder and CEO of NuEyes Technologies, Inc.

ABOUT NUEYES TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

NuEyes is a veteran-owned smart glass technology company based in Orange County, California, that was launched in January 2016 to assist those with eye conditions such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, and retinitis pigmentosa. Over the past five years, the company has seen extensive sales growth and has obtained Federal, State and Insurance reimbursement for its devices. NuEyes addresses a multitude of augmented reality markets including low vision and medical, enterprise, gaming, and entertainment. With the leadership of NuEyes having over 16 years of combined experience in this space, we understand what it takes to successfully bring new products to market.

Media Contacts

Regina Chatman

VP of Sales and Marketing - NuEyes

regina@nueyes.com

Websites: www.nueyes.com

P: 800-605-4033

