DAVIDsTEA Launches Steeping Together: A Podcast for All Tea Fans Out There

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA), a leading tea merchant in North America, is thrilled to announce the launch of Steeping Together, its very own podcast devoted entirely to the world of tea, and the communitea that revolves around it. Those eager to join the weekly tea party will be able listen-in on the latest conversations with tea enthusiasts from different backgrounds starting on November 12, with new episodes launching each Friday.

Inspired by DAVIDsTEA’s love for tea talk, Steeping Together is the brand’s newest platform. Wanting to re-create some of the more organic conversations that happen in the Company, with partners, in stores, and online, DAVIDsTEA looked for new ways to share its passion for tea culture, tea trivia and tea recipes beyond its 18 flagship stores, website, blog and social media. With each episode answering a specific question surrounding tea, Steeping Together offers listeners the opportunity to deep dive into the personal stories and passion behind the world’s most beloved beverage by showcasing a diverse mix of guests sharing unique stories.

For the kick-off season, host and lover of all things tea, Marika De Vienne will guide listeners through serious (but not too serious) conversations about the ins and outs of tea. With Steeping Together, the DAVIDsTEA team is ready to reach a wider community, one episode at a time.

“We are very excited to launch our very own podcast, to have a more direct and personal way to speak to our communitea globally,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “There is so much more to us than just blending and sourcing tea. So much effort goes behind each tea that we bring to market, and every blend has a personal story. This platform lets us share the personal side of DAVIDsTEA, and why we do what we do. For years, we have wanted to capture the amazing conversations and learnings we have had with each other – whether with our customers and fellow tea lovers, our tea growers and suppliers across the planet, or with our online community. Steeping Together is an ideal platform to share our common passion for the people who love tea!” she added.

Steeping Together is THE podcast for anyone who knows that the most meaningful moments happen when making a connection with someone and learning to appreciate their perspective… and it’s just oh so much better with a cup of tea in hand!

Meet our host, Marika De Vienne

An employee and integral part of the DAVIDsTEA family for several years, Marika De Vienne studied and worked with tea growers and garden owners in China before becoming a spice and tea blending apprentice. Travelling to places like Thailand, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka turned her into a ravenous seeker and lover of all things tea. In an effort to channel her passion into something a little more constructive, Marika now hosts Steeping Together, where she hopes to spark meaningful conversations over a fresh cup of tea with people from around the world.

With new episode available weekly, listeners can find Steeping Together on Spotify, Apple, and Google. Those keen to get immersed even further into the world of tea, are invited to join DAVIDsTEA on TikTok (@davidstea_official), and follow the brand on Instagram (@davidstea) and Facebook (@davidstea).

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com, the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,300 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

For more information or media requests, please contact:

Sarah Vincent, Public Relations and Partnerships Specialist, DAVIDsTEA

pr@davidstea.com

Lyla Radmanovich, PELICAN PR

514-845-8763

media@rppelican.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e50dc33-85f4-4fe1-b5fd-c329bfe5ba09