STACK Infrastructure Provides World Class Operating Transparency Via Modius OpenData DCIM

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, recently partnered with Modius, Inc. to develop an industry leading, real-time monitoring, and control platform. Recognizing the need for real-time global monitoring 24x7x365 to support STACK’s increasing footprint of new world-class data centers around the globe, STACK rigorously identified and selected Modius as a best-in-breed solution that blends CRM service profiles with DCIM telemetry and health-state data in a single pane of glass, enabling unimpeded transparency for clients and operations teams.



The roll-out saw the integration of the Modius solution into multiple legacy building management systems and new construction sites. For the new construction sites, Modius provided standard monitoring and analytics features, as well as its innovative Electrical Power Monitoring System (EPMS) for visualizing critical power infrastructure. Moreover, Modius worked closely with STACK to standardize EPMS graphical views, reporting, dashboards, and alarm routing for uniformity across sites.

In support of client ESG initiatives and STACK’s commitment to providing its clients unparalleled access to operating telemetry and data, STACK’s fully-featured client portal integrates with the Modius OpenData DCIM for comprehensive transparency delivered in real-time. This bi-directional linkage between Modius OpenData and STACK’s customized CRM solution completes an OSS/BSS architecture, while the jointly developed REST API enables clients to retain real-time visibility in equipment health, historical capacity trends, and operational KPIs.

“The Modius team demonstrated deep technical skills in support of this complex project while navigating an aggressive timeline and demanding operational expectations,” said Brian Cox, STACK Infrastructure CEO. “By customizing a plug and play solution, we were able to optimize the implementation process and improved our time to market. We are pleased with our decision to engage Modius and implement its OpenData DCIM solution which further underscores STACK’s commitment to innovation on behalf of our current and future clients.”

“STACK challenged us to deliver an industry-leading solution with new capabilities while meeting standards of quality, flexibility, and scale,” said Craig Compiano, Modius President and CEO. “By leveraging the configuration elements of OpenData, the Modius Services team was able to customize the solution to meet STACK’s stringent requirements while maintaining project schedules, commissioning mandates, and cost-effective budgets.”

About Modius

Modius, Inc. is a leading provider of critical infrastructure management software for data centers, telecom facilities, smart buildings and other industrial IoT environments. Founded in 2004 with headquarters in San Francisco, Modius aims to help customers simplify the operations of increasingly diverse and complex IT data facilities, while at the same time improving performance and operational efficiencies.

For more information, visit www.modius.com or call (888) 323-0066 or (415) 655-6700.

About STACK Infrastructure

STACK Infrastructure is a leading provider of digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. The Company delivers an extensive geographic footprint spanning the United States, Canada, and Asia Pacific with a comprehensive suite of data center and digital infrastructure solutions, including hyperscale campuses and build-to-suit data centers (“HYPERSTACK”), immediately available wholesale colocation and private data suites (“READYSTACK”), and powered shell options (“POWERSTACK”).

With a client-first approach, unparalleled existing capacity, and flexible expansion capacity in the leading data center markets, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need.

For more information, visit www.stackinfra.com or follow on LinkedIn .

