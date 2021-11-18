Komprise Named Winner of the 2021 Product of the Year Award by the National Association of Broadcasters

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven data management, announces that it has been recognized as a winner in the third annual NAB Show Product of the Year Awards. The awards recognize significant and promising new products and technologies relevant to media and entertainment.



The media and entertainment industry has undergone dramatic shifts since the onset of the pandemic with rampant growth in digital content as consumers went fully online for news and entertainment. Growth in streaming video on demand (SVOD) accelerated during the pandemic and is projected to reach $81 billion in sales by 2025 and outperform box office revenues by 2023, according to PwC Global Entertainment and Media Outlook 2020-2025. Cloud adoption for video/entertainment delivery and for cost-effective data storage is accelerating in pace with streaming.

Komprise Intelligent Data Management helps M&E enterprises resolve the expense and pain of uncontrolled data growth while delivering an easy path to the cloud. The company’s media and entertainment customers include ViacomCBS, NBC Universal, PBS and Electronic Arts. Komprise analyzes unstructured data across storage and clouds and transparently tiers file data to lower-cost storage according to the customer’s policies, saving up to 80% on storage, backup and disaster recovery. Komprise’s patented Transparent Move Technology provides file-object duality so users access their files exactly as before while also enabling native cloud services on the tiered data.

“We are delighted to be recognized by NAB for enabling a better cloud journey, lowering storage costs and modernizing data for our media customers facing incredible disruption,” says Krishna Subramanian, president and co-founder of Komprise.

“Big Data and analytics are changing the game in the media and entertainment sector,” says Manny Punzo, VP of Data Management Strategy at Technologent. “While structured data is important, unstructured data provides a wealth of knowledge that numbers can’t explain. Organizations must find ways to harness unstructured data to make important business decisions and Komprise provides the easy button to data management by being 100% storage vendor agnostic, with built-in analytics and data migration capabilities.”

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

About Komprise

Komprise is a multi-cloud data management-as-a-service that frees you to easily analyze, mobilize, and access the right file and object data across clouds without shackling your data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you can know first, move smart, and take control of massive unstructured data growth while cutting 70% of enterprise storage, backup, and cloud costs. www.komprise.com

Media Contact:



Kevin Wolf, TGPR

www.tgprllc.com

kevin@tgprllc.com