Shoals Technologies Group and SKYCHARGER Partner to Scale EV Charging Infrastructure

PORTLAND, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today announced that it has been selected by SKYCHARGER as part of their EV charging infrastructure offering. SKYCHARGER placed a purchase order for Fuel by Shoals eMobility solutions to cover the 2022 pipeline, with first shipments beginning in Q4 2021. This product selection will reduce capital costs and significantly speed deployment time frames of its EV infrastructure projects across the USA.



“We are thrilled to be partnering with SKYCHARGER to provide innovative solutions for EV charging,” said Jeff Tolnar, Senior Vice President of EV Solutions at Shoals. “The combination of best-in-class eMobility solutions from Shoals with best-in-class financial packages from SKYCHARGER will dramatically improve site economics and avoid lengthy business disruptions for site hosts. These types of partnerships are needed to accelerate EV charging infrastructure and consumer adoption of EVs.”

Shoals’ EV solutions lower cost of deployments, reduce time on site, improve quality and introduce a degree of asset portability that has not existed in the EV supply equipment marketplace. Using Shoals’ EV solutions enables SKYCHARGER to deploy more charging assets with the same amount of capital, enabling rapid scale-up of their suite of conveniently located, cost-effective, and highly reliable chargers.

“When it comes to our business, we have a single purpose; we are committed to creating environmentally conscious communities where EV charging accessibility is not a luxury,” stated Jeff Zissulis, CEO of SKYCHARGER. “We have found an excellent partner in Shoals to help us accelerate this goal.”

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry whose solutions are deployed on over 20 GW of solar systems globally. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com/.

Established in 2013, SKYCHARGER has emerged as a leader in the EV charging space. It is our mission to create environmentally conscious communities where accessibility to EV charging is not a luxury. Offering Level 2 and DC fast charging, vehicle-to-grid charging, fleet electrification, solar canopies including EV charging, and low carbon fuel standard (LCFS) solutions, we are poised to continue to lead the sustainable energy revolution. With the backing of Skyview Ventures, we simplify the rebate and permitting process and remove the financial burden from our partners and the host sites. SKYCHARGER delivers a new consumer demographic to businesses while protecting the environment and minimizing the carbon footprint. SKYCHARGER was named Company of the Year in 2021 by AutoTech Magazine and is headquartered in Nashville, TN. SKYCHARGER – Where EV Charging is a Breeze.

