Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, announced today that company management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, which is taking place virtually November 30, 2021 through December 2, 2021.



Details on the fireside chat can be found below.

Date: December 2, 2021 Time: 12:35 PM ET Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore21/crnx/2381354

A webcast of the fireside chat will also be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Crinetics website. A replay of the fireside chat will be available at the same location following its conclusion and will be archived for 90 days.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine, is an investigational, oral, selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) biased agonist for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 26,000 people in the United States. A Phase 3 clinical program in acromegaly with paltusotine is underway. Crinetics also plans to advance paltusotine into a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing CRN04777, an investigational, oral, nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist for congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as CRN04894, an investigational, oral, nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company’s drug candidates are new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts and are wholly owned by the company.

