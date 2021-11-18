Vivacitas Oncology, Inc. and Image Analysis Group to Present on AR-67 Clinical Response Evaluation at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Conference

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivacitas Oncology, a privately-held oncology company focused on tough-to-treat cancers, and Image Analysis Group (IAG), a premier image-analysis company and developer of the proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-assisted Dynamika™ platform, will present a poster at this year's annual Society of Neuro-Oncology (SNO) conference November 18-21, 2021, in Boston, MA.

The poster "RESPONSE EVALUATION OF AR-67 FROM A PHASE-2 RECURRENT GLIOBLASTOMA TRIAL BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-ASSISTED TUMOR VOLUMETRIC ESTIMATION: COMPARISON WITH THE SUM OF THE PERPENDICULAR DIAMETERS PRODUCTS," describes how using the Dynamika™ platform to analyze MRI images via novel AI-assisted volumetric measurements may provide a more accurate estimation of patient responses to therapeutic interventions, potentially reducing the risk of drawing conclusions based on false positive or negative data. The poster presentation will focus on comparing current standard of care and analytical approaches such as the Modified Radiographic Response Assessment in Neuro-Oncology (mRANO) in calculating the Sum of Perpendicular Diameters Products (SPDP) of tumor images and IAG's AI-assisted Dynamika™ platform in estimating response rates to AR-67, Vivacitas' lead investigational compound, in a patient subset from a Phase 2 clinical trial in recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (reGBM).

"We are excited about learning more about AR-67's therapeutic potential in reGBM through our collaboration with IAG and application of their AI-assisted volumetric measurement platform", said Tina Runk, EVP of Clinical Operations, Co-Founder, and Director of Vivacitas.

Dr. Diana Dupont-Roettger, the Chief Scientific Alliance Officer at IAG, stated, "We are excited to bring the latest and most impactful imaging strategies to Vivacitas to ensure a scientific excellence and efficient drug development process."

Details of the abstract and poster session are as follows:

Abstract # CTNI-45

Title Response Evaluation of AR-67 from a Phase 2 recurrent Glioblastoma Trial by Artificial Intelligence-assisted Tumor Volumetric Estimation: Comparison with the Sum of the Perpendicular Diameters Products Date November 19, 2021 at 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. ET Location Exhibit Hall D, Hynes Convention Center Presenter Elise Brownell, Ph.D., EVP Portfolio and Project Management, Vivacitas Oncology, Inc., Walnut Creek, CA

About Vivacitas Oncology, Inc.

Vivacitas Oncology is a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tough-to-treat cancers. It originated with the vision of Dr. Joseph Rubinfeld (co-founder of Amgen) and Infusion 51a, LP to transform select chemotherapies beyond their initial potency, toxicity, stability and/or pharmacokinetics challenges and unlock maximum treatment and tolerability potential. Through an enduring spirit, Vivacitas continues to apply clarity, tenacity and vision in our fight against aggressive cancers and our pursuit of new treatment options for patients and their families worldwide.

For further information please visit www.vivaoncology.com or reach out to Elise@vivaoncology.com.

About Image Analysis Group (IAG)

Image Analysis Group (IAG) is a unique clinical development partner to life sciences companies. IAG broadly leverages its proprietary image analysis methodologies, power of its cloud platform Dynamika™, years of experience in AI and Machine Learning as well as bespoke co-development business models to ensure higher probability for promising therapeutics to reach the patients. Our independent Bio-Partnering division fuses risk-sharing business models and agile culture to accelerate novel drug development.

For further information please visit www.ia-grp.com or reach out to imaging.experts@ia-grp.com.

