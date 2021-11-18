Kandji Advances Apple in the Enterprise with $100M Series C Funding Led by Tiger Global

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandji , the next-generation Apple device management and security solution, announced that it has raised $100 million in Series C funding at a nearly 10x increase in valuation since the company’s Series A funding round one year ago. This latest round was led by Tiger Global with participation from Definition, Frontline Ventures, and existing investors First Round Capital, Greycroft, Felicis Ventures, The Spruce House Partnership, B Capital Group, SVB Capital, and Okta Ventures. Today’s financing, the company’s third funding round since last year, brings Kandji’s total funding raised to $188.5 million. Kandji will use the funds to further evolve its product offerings, increase global hiring, and open a London office.



“The future of work is remote and hybrid. Kandji is helping businesses provide an elegant, seamless experience for remote employees while raising the bar for security throughout the organization,” said John Curtius, Partner, Tiger Global. “IT admins can easily secure, authenticate, and manage employee devices, allowing team members to work from anywhere, worry-free. We look forward to seeing Kandji’s continued company growth, and we’re thrilled to invest in their success."

As more enterprises adopt remote or hybrid work, their IT teams are working overtime to support, manage, and protect all employee devices. According to a global survey commissioned by Kandji, 95% of IT professionals reported that managing remote devices is challenging. Respondents listed remote troubleshooting, onboarding, and security as the top challenges. The survey also revealed that 70% of companies more than doubled the number of remote or hybrid workers in the past two years, while 76% of respondents reported employee use of Apple devices also increased in that same time period.

“It is vital that enterprises effectively manage and protect their employees’ devices within our ‘work from anywhere’ reality,” said Adam Pettit, CEO and co-founder, Kandji. “We are also seeing IT and security merge — 53% of CISOs now have IT responsibilities, an increase of 39% from 2019. Kandji’s zero-touch solution, with app patching, alerts, and one-click compliance templates, delivers world-class security while employees appreciate a personalized experience out of the box.”

Kandji is also jump-starting its European expansion, opening a new London office. The focus will be go-to-market hiring, including a recently hired General Manager, EMEA. As Apple continues to grow both in the enterprise and throughout EMEA, Kandji will address a real market need in the region. During the next year, the company plans to hire an additional 50 local team members and invest at least $100M over the next five years. The new London-based team will provide regional support to existing customers and partners across Europe. Also, customers in the EU region will be able to use Kandji’s new European data center in Frankfurt.

Kandji’s new funding follows continued company and customer growth during 2021, including a 700% increase in year-over-year revenue. Over 1,000 companies in more than 40 global industries are using Kandji to deploy, secure, and manage Apple devices among their distributed workforces. Customers include Allbirds, Attentive, Belkin, Lacework, Monzo, Noom, Rackspace, Remitly, and Segment.

The company also recently announced Kandji Liftoff and Kandji Passport . Liftoff delivers an elegant setup experience and transforms a freshly unboxed Mac into an enterprise-ready computer with the right apps, settings, and security controls in place. Passport is an authentication product that provides a seamless, one-password sign-in experience for users.

Kandji is a next-generation platform for centrally securing and managing your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices. IT teams save countless hours of manual, repetitive work with features like one-click compliance templates and more than 150 pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Learn more at http://www.kandji.io.