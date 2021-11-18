Cognition Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Company Highlights

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina (the “Company” or “Cognition”), today reported consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. In addition, accomplishments from the last quarter are highlighted and include corporate activities and clinical development efforts to advance the Company’s pipeline of sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor modulators, including lead candidate, CT1812, which is currently being assessed in a comprehensive Phase 2 program in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

"Cognition Therapeutics has recently delivered on numerous milestones, the most significant of which was the completion of an upsized initial public offering and a listing on Nasdaq,” stated Lisa Ricciardi, president and CEO of Cognition Therapeutics. “In addition to capital from our IPO, we were recently awarded grant funding from the National Institute of Aging (NIA) to support a human absorption, metabolism and excretion (hAME) study for CT1812 as well as our planned Phase 2 study of CT1812 in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and our ongoing Phase 2 SHINE study in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Since its founding, Cognition has been awarded more than $168 million in non-dilutive funding to support its clinical programs. These grants allowed us to make progress in our programs and efficiently leverage our equity capital.”

Financial and Corporate Highlights:

Upsized initial public offering: Completed upsized IPO, which closed on October 13 th . In addition, the underwriters’ overallotment option to purchase an additional 565,217 shares of the Company’s common stock was exercised in full two weeks prior to expiration of the 45-day option period. The closing of the overallotment shares occurred on November 12 th and brought aggregate gross proceeds from the IPO to approximately $52 million.

Completed upsized IPO, which closed on October 13 . In addition, the underwriters’ overallotment option to purchase an additional 565,217 shares of the Company’s common stock was exercised in full two weeks prior to expiration of the 45-day option period. The closing of the overallotment shares occurred on November 12 and brought aggregate gross proceeds from the IPO to approximately $52 million. Alzheimer’s disease award: Cognition was awarded a $13.6 million grant from the NIA to supplement the ongoing Phase 2 SHINE (COG0201) study of CT1812 for the treatment of people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

Cognition was awarded a $13.6 million grant from the NIA to supplement the ongoing Phase 2 SHINE (COG0201) study of CT1812 for the treatment of people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia with Lewy bodies award: Cognition was awarded a $30.0 million grant from the NIA, which will support the planned Phase 2 study of CT1812 in DLB. Clinical sites will be initiated pending discussion with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Cognition was awarded a $30.0 million grant from the NIA, which will support the planned Phase 2 study of CT1812 in DLB. Clinical sites will be initiated pending discussion with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Management and Board Appointments : Ellen B. Richstone was appointed to the Company’s board of directors and will chair the board’s audit committee. In addition, Anthony Caggiano, M.D., Ph.D. was appointed to the new position of chief medical officer and head of R&D. In this combined role, Dr. Caggiano will be responsible for overseeing the completion of Phase 2 trials of CT1812 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and analyzing data readouts. In addition, he will be responsible for initiating proof-of-concept trials in dry AMD and DLB and advancing preclinical compounds into IND-enabling studies for the treatment of neurodegenerative indications such as Parkinson’s disease.

Dr. Caggiano added, “Our lead candidate, CT1812, has made substantial progress in Alzheimer’s disease and will soon be advanced into studies for DLB and dry AMD. We’re excited to work with our principal investigator, James Galvin, M.D., director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine to open clinical trial sites for our planned Phase 2 study, which will assess the role of σ-2 modulation in DLB. This study is an important first step in a clinical program that we hope will provide patients and their caregivers with a disease-modifying therapeutic for this disease.”

Ms. Ricciardi concluded, "With the capital from our IPO and the invaluable support from the NIA, we are continuing our work to deliver transformative therapeutics to patients with neurological disorders. We look forward to continuing to share our developments as we progress in the remainder of the year and into 2022."

Three- and Nine-Month Financial Results

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2021, research and development expenses were $3.7 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 8.1%, over the prior year. General and administrative expenses were $1.6 million, an increase of $0.5 million or 45.8% over the prior year. The net loss attributable to common stockholders was $5.0 million compared to $2.9 million the prior year period. Net loss per share was $8.12 compared to $5.31 in the prior year period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, research and development expenses were $13.0 million, an increase of $3.4 million, or 35.4%, over the prior year. General and administrative expenses were $3.8 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 2.8%, over the prior year. The net loss attributable to common stockholders was $8.7 million compared to $9.1 million in the prior year period. Net loss per share was $14.87 compared to $18.34 in the prior year period.

Net cash used in operating activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 totaled $3.7 million while net cash provided by financing activities was $6.8 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $8.3 million at September 30, 2021 and did not include the gross proceeds from the IPO of $52.0 million, which was received subsequent to the quarter end. The Company estimates that it has sufficient cash to fund operations and capital expenditures for the next twenty-four months.

About Cognition Therapeutics:

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system, or CNS, and retina. Our goal is to develop disease modifying treatments for patients with these degenerative disorders by initially leveraging our expertise in the σ-2 (sigma-2) receptor, or S2R, which is expressed by multiple cell types, including neuronal synapses, and acts as a key regulator of cellular damage commonly associated with certain age-related degenerative diseases of the CNS and retina. We believe that targeting the S2R complex represents a mechanism that is functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our cash and financial resources and our clinical development plans, are forward-looking statements.

COGNITION THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,310 $ 5,189 Grant receivables 847 564 Prepaid expenses 571 544 Other receivables 300 588 Other current asses 10 23 Total current assets 10,038 6,908 Deferred offering costs 3,210 — Property and equipment, net 141 211 Total assets $ 13,389 $ 7,119 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable 2,775 2,003 Accrued expenses 740 994 Other current liabilities 913 253 Total current liabilities 4,428 3,250 Simple Agreements for Future Equity 10,918 — Paycheck protection program loan — 443 Derivative liability — 2,209 Convertible notes, net — 12,409 Accrued interest — 1,622 Total liabilities 15,346 19,933 Commitments and contingencies Convertible preferred stock: Series A convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 3,067,519 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 2,819,027 shares issued and outstanding as of; liquidation preference of $5,051 as of September 30, 2021 4,616 4,616 Series A-1 convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 3,970,776 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 3,730,366 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; liquidation preference of $5,906 as of September 30, 2021 5,398 5,398 Series A-2 convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 3,565,063 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 3,565,063 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; liquidation preference of $6,355 as of September 30, 2021 5,809 5,809 Series B convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 30,450,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 30,409,890 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; liquidation preference of $43,269 as of September 30, 2021 39,547 39,547 Series B-1 convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 10,928,155 and 0 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 10,926,089 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; liquidation preference of $16,038 as of September 30, 2021 29,391 — Total convertible preferred stock 84,761 55,370 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 70,000,000 and 58,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 615,907 and 538,793 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 142 222 Accumulated deficit (86,665 ) (68,220 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (196 ) (187 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (86,718 ) (68,184 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ deficit $ 13,389 $ 7,119



