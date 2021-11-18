Two Canadian tech trailblazers join together to help leaders reduce risk with holistic agile solutions that integrate security throughout their enterprise

OTTAWA, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valencia IIP, a global governance, cybersecurity, and compliance services leader, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Benchmark Corp., a Canadian systems integrator specializing in DevSecOps, DevOps, automation, security, data, and analytics to help leaders accelerate their journey to the cloud, to deliver clients open-sourced and privately sourced technology to provide them with holistic solutions that integrate security into their critical enterprise architecture driving digital transformation.



“We know that modernizing your enterprise and migrating your data to the cloud is the most disruptive undertaking in our industry right now. To compete in our dynamic environment where technology needs are continually changing and cybercrime continues to skyrocket and place critical systems at risk, leaders need to ensure every area of their enterprise is protected,” said Matthew Fisch, VP, Cybersecurity Risk, Valencia.

The risk keeps increasing every year. IBM Security's 2021 Cost of a Data Breach Report highlighted how the cost of the average data breach is at an all-time high, increasing from $3.86 to $4.24 million. The research, now in its 7th year, also showed how the average breach is crippling an organization for 287 days as they scramble to isolate.

“Leaders tell me their biggest issue today is finding a partner that can provide innovative solutions to compete and support their clients in our new hybrid reality,” Fisch continues. “This environment must be protected by leading cybersecurity experts who will continually validate and support their environments. One vendor can’t provide the full solution leaders need today. Working together, Benchmark and Valencia can provide a world-class offering to address the complex needs of leaders with a customized offering protected by the best intelligence in the industry. Benchmark transforms infrastructures with their leadership in DevOps and DevSecOps and Valencia brings deep acumen in protecting valuable assets to ensure clients protect their technology stack.”

Fisch has discussed the reality of cyberthreats with the FBI and their experts have told him the average customer doesn't see the attack for at least nine months. Please click here for a short video with Fisch, Luc Villeneuve, President, Benchmark Corp., and Ali Afshari, VP, Security, Benchmark Corp. discussing how good upfront planning can protect companies and deliver upwards of 25 percent in cost savings.

“We know digital transformation is a massive undertaking and by partnering with Valencia we can consolidate and manage everything from end to end. We are proud to be two Canadian companies going global by leveraging each other’s strengths and capabilities,” said Villeneuve. “Benchmark stands apart from other boutique integrators because we know your company’s cybersecurity leadership starts from the top, and requires a vision and direction, and deep industry expertise framed around emerging technologies. We don’t just want to acquire security technology, we want to make sure everything we create is deployed, integrated, and tested by Valencia to ensure it runs smoothly in our client’s architecture.

“Create, deploy, configure, manage, and operate are at the heart of our digital transformation methodology,” continues Villeneuve. “Benchmark is recognized as the elitist engineering SME for DevSecOps. This differentiates us as a boutique solution provider versus another ‘staff augmentation’ shop for DevOps. We complement Valencia’s intelligence offerings with a full suite of services, whether it’s enterprise DevOps enablement, infrastructure solutions, cloud computing, Big Data, IoT and analytics, or security. We are innovators and we focus primarily on not just fulfilling the thought leadership role; we focus on the practitioner side, the ‘do’ portion, which is where our customers face the largest challenge. We have a proprietary calculator that shows clients what they will save based on detailed analysis of their current situation.”

Adds Aron Feuer, Managing Director, Cybersecurity, Valencia: “We are excited to partner with Benchmark because we broaden our range of solutions together and identify clients moving applications and infrastructure to the cloud. We bring our expertise in security controls, risk posture, and resiliency. This fits nicely with Valencia’s API risk assessments, cybersecurity services, and our full line of privacy and threat risk assessments.”

With Valencia and Benchmark unified in a strategic partnership, clients on both sides will be offered open-sourced and privately sourced technology and the expertise to deliver a holistic solution.

Valencia and Benchmark are looking forward to working with leaders from all sectors focused on transforming their enterprise to compete in our new hybrid world.

About Valencia IIP

​Valencia IIP takes an integrated approach to help clients design, develop, and implement strategies to protect their most valuable assets – information and information technology. Valencia’s security offerings cover the entire spectrum from vulnerability/threat assessments, penetration testing, phishing simulations and training, application security assessments & audits, breach response, security governance, security certification & accreditation as well as security code reviews.

About Benchmark Corp.

Founded in 2003, Benchmark Corp. is a Canadian systems integrator specializing in DevSecOps, DevOps, automation, security, data, and analytics to help leaders accelerate their journey to the cloud. We optimize operations, modernize processes, boost productivity, support scalable growth and empower employees to exceed customer and shareholder expectations. Our certified experts evaluate your infrastructure to drive the right decisions and orchestrate IT solutions to provide custom recommendations. In spring 2020, Benchmark Corp. was honored by Channel Daily News (CDN) as one of Canada’s Top 100 Solution Providers as the Newcomer of the Year.