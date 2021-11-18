GTT Launches Global Network Services Ordering Platform to Streamline Order Processing and Ticket Resolution for Third-Party Circuits

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc., a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, has announced the deployment of a new centralized platform that supports its Access Services Request (ASR) order management and ticketing resolution system. The new API-driven platform leverages Universal Order Connect provided by Neustar, Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution. Enterprise customers benefit from a single, standardized and seamless interface with third-party circuit providers that will speed up the processing time of new orders and streamline ticket resolution with ongoing service for an improved experience.



To meet their global connectivity needs, GTT enterprise customers can leverage thousands of access service providers around the world, including 400 preferred access partners for best-in-class performance that connect to GTT’s global Tier IP network for an end-to-end service managed by GTT.

“We are committed to an all-digital service model to better serve our customers and improve efficiencies, selecting the industry-leading technology capabilities of partners like Neustar as we continue to execute on our roadmap,” stated Don MacNeil, GTT COO. “Automating order entry and ticket resolution with our third-party access suppliers is a great example of the meaningful ways we’re differentiating the customer experience through operational excellence. We expect that this new ASR platform capability, combined with other automation technologies on our roadmap, will increase the speed of order processing by up to five times.”



The enhanced platform, which helps mitigate the potential complexity of order management with GTT’s access suppliers, includes automation capabilities that:



Reduce manual steps in the process

Provide the ability to adapt formats to customer requirements, and

Improve the accuracy of orders and trouble tickets



Additionally, the single interface facilitates trouble ticket processing and improves the ease and transparency of ticket management, resulting in more responsive service for the customer.

John Denemark, Neustar SVP and GM of Carrier Provisioning, said, “92% of network operators we surveyed believe it’s important to simplify and automate the broadband ordering process to provide a better customer experience. Universal Order Connect is a fully integrated platform that automates and streamlines the entire process of buying wholesale network access and transport services. We’re pleased to be partnering with GTT to deploy this new platform capability, which reduces order delivery timelines, protects margins and ensures enterprise customers receive optimal service.”

About GTT

GTT provides secure global connectivity, improving network performance and agility for your people, places, applications and clouds. We operate a global Tier 1 internet network and provide a comprehensive suite of cloud networking and managed solutions that utilize advanced software-defined networking and security technologies. We serve thousands of businesses with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN and other WAN services, internet, security and voice services. Our customers benefit from a customer-first service experience underpinned by our commitment to operational excellence. For more information on GTT, please visit www.gtt.net.

