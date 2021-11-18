Enphase Energy and Power Solar Grow Battery Systems Partnership in Puerto Rico

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that Power Solar, one of the top residential solar and battery system providers in Puerto Rico, and an Enphase Installer Network Platinum member, has become one of the fastest growing Enphase partners in Puerto Rico as households seek out battery systems to protect them from an unstable utility grid and extreme weather conditions like hurricanes.



“Hurricane Maria was an extreme reminder to Puerto Ricans that the electric grid is fragile and can’t be relied on to provide power when it’s needed most,” said Enrique González, chief executive officer at Power Solar. “The Enphase Energy System, powered by the IQ™ Microinverter and IQ Battery, is becoming a very popular solar-plus-battery solution for our customers to give them peace of mind so that they can safely back up the power in their homes and keep the lights on during these increasingly common power outages.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. The Enphase IQ Battery features Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safe operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase App, as well as the ability to go off-grid through the app. The Enphase IQ Battery offers over-the-air software upgrades and comes with a 10-year limited warranty with an optional 5-year limited warranty extension available for purchase.

“Power Solar saw a reliability problem for energy consumers and solved it. And since 2018, they have quickly become one of our fastest-growing partners in Puerto Rico,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "The company’s unmatched focus on customer experience and Enphase’s industry-leading IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries make Enrique and his team a great option for consumers across the island.”

Enphase Installer Network Platinum members have the longest track record of exclusively installing Enphase products, while delivering exceptional quality and earning the highest customer satisfaction scores. For more information about Power Solar, please visit their website, and to learn more about Enphase products, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 39 million microinverters, and over 1.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Power Solar

Power Solar was born from a company founded in 2009 that specialized in alternative energy. It is a distinctly Puerto Rican company whose parent company has been in the market for more than 12 years. Power Solar currently has more than 10,000 customers connected to renewable energy. Its trained technical staff, modern machinery, and innovative technology position it among the leading renewable energy companies in Puerto Rico. Currently, Power Solar has more than 300 employees on its staff and 6 branches for sales and operations located in San Patricio Plaza, Ave. Roosevelt, Monacillos, Fajardo, Hatillo and Mayagüez. For more information, you can call (787) 331.1000 or visit their website www.powersolarpr.com.

