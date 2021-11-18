Terra Firma Capital Corporation Announces Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Firma Capital Corporation (TSX-V:TII) ("Terra Firma" or the “Corporation”) announced today that subject to regulatory approval and pursuant to the terms of its share option plan, it has granted 20,000 options to a consultant to purchase up to 20,000 common shares of the Corporation at closing price of the Corporation's common shares as of November 20, 2021. Each of the option grants shall vest in equal instalments on a quarterly basis over a three-year period and shall expire earlier of (i) at least 60 days upon termination of the agreement or (ii) five years.



In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange rules, the aforementioned 20,000 share options are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and approval at the Company's next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the date of which meeting has not been set.

About Terra Firma

Terra Firma is a full service, publicly traded real estate finance company that provides customized equity and debt solutions to the real estate industry. Our focus is to arrange and provide financing with flexible terms to property owners looking to improve or add to their existing real estate assets but who may be limited by conventional bank financing, as well as to invest in quality commercial and residential developments by proven real estate developers. Terra Firma offers a full spectrum of real estate financing under the guidance of strict corporate governance, clarity and transparency. For further information please visit Terra Firma’s website at www.tfcc.ca .

