Global Membrane Pump Market To Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global membrane pump market generated $3.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in demand from the chemical and water & wastewater treatment industries and advancements in 3D printing technology and computer modeling drive the growth of the global membrane pump market. However, issues related to pulsation restrict the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand from the food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Production activities for membrane pumps have been stopped due to lockdown measures, lack of availability of workforce, and disrupted supply chain worldwide. This impacted the production volumes of membrane pumps.

Owing to lockdown measures implemented in different countries, there have been temporary disruptions in the oil & gas, construction, and water treatment industries. This affected the demand for membrane pumps from these industries.

Governments cut down subsidiaries for membrane pumps due to economic uncertainties. However, the situation is expected to recover post-lockdown.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global membrane pump market based on method, operation, discharge pressure, end-use industry, and region.

Based on method, the air-operated segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the electrically operated segment.

Based on end-use industry, the water & wastewater treatment segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fifth of the total share of the global membrane pump market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030. The research also discusses the segments such as chemical, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and oil & gas.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global membrane pump market analyzed in the research include EMEC s.R.l., Grundfos Holding A/S, TAPFLO AB, Flowserve Corporation, Leak-Proof Pumps, Ingersoll Rand, SEKO S.P.A., LEWA GmbH, and Xylem, Inc.

