(PRPL) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Purple Innovation, Inc. Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Purple Innovation, Inc. ("Purple") (NASDAQ: PRPL) and its officers and directors for violations of federal securities laws.



On November 9, 2021, mattress maker Purple released its third-quarter earnings. The Company announced exceptionally poor results and attributed the performance to undisclosed supply chain issues. Following this news, Purple Innovation's stock fell nearly 25%.

If you purchased Purple, have information that could assist in this investigation (including past employees and others), or if you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker

