Global Isostatic Pressing Market (2021 to 2026) - Growing Demand for Low-Cost Titanium and Its Alloys in Automotive Industry Presents Opportunities

The "Isostatic Pressing Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Systems, Services), Type (HIP, CIP), HIP Capacity, CIP Process Type, End-User Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Manufacturing), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global isostatic pressing market size was valued at USD 7.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for materials with high intensity and low porosity in 3D printing, increasing focus on development of low-cost products and reducing manufacturing cycle time, and growing emphasis on combination of hot isostatic pressing (HIP) with other heat treatment processes are the key driving factors for the isostatic pressing market. However, requirement of high initial investment hampering the growth of the market.

Isostatic pressing services to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

The scope of the isostatic pressing services market includes casting and molding services for critical applications (casting densification, HIP/CIP cladding, and HIP brazing) and other support services. HIP services are widely used in research & development, prototype development, repair/product rejuvenation, and production runs. Besides, technical support is provided to increase customer understanding regarding the benefits of the HIP, provide quality assurance, and help in the internal development of new products. With these services, the companies can help their customers to develop and test new products. Moreover, the growth of the services segment can be attributed to the growing need for high-density materials with long product lifecycles in various industries, such as aerospace & defense, automotive, and medical.

Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

The HIP system is a combination of the conventional HIP cycles with other heat treatment processes; these systems increase productivity and enhance process efficiency, owing to which their application in the powder metallurgy processes is increasing across the globe. Additionally, HIP-based processes play a vital role in the development of complex parts, such as spheres, valves, pipes, and rods, according to the requirements of various industries. Moreover, HIP is used as a part of the powder metrology process for pressure-assisted brazing and fabrication of metal matrix composites. Manufacturing companies are installing HIPs to improve their working efficiency, due to all these factors hot isostatic pressing (HIP) is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Manufacturing end-user industry to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

The isostatic pressing market for the manufacturing industry is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, as it finds applications in different processes of the food & beverage, oil & gas, and steel industries. Besides, the technological advancements in the manufacturing industry are expected to propel the growth of the market for the manufacturing industry. The HIP systems are used to remove porosity and increase the strength of these machines, as well as to provide a smoother surface for improved sealing and finishing. Precision manufacturing and HIP together have the potential to completely change how industries operate, allowing to cut costs at the same time increasing efficiency and tolerance of the material and providing a reliable way of producing parts.

North America to account for the largest share during 2021-2026.

North America is one of the largest producers of powder metallurgy (PM) products worldwide. Additionally, the region continues to play a vital role in advanced semiconductor manufacturing and system design. The increasing number of government initiatives pertaining to investments in the technology-driven industries and technological innovations in the aerospace & defense sector have increased the need for densified, reliable, and long-lasting products. These factors have led to the high penetration of products manufactured by isostatic pressing in various industries, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, and semiconductor & electronics, in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Isostatic Pressing Market

4.2 Isostatic Pressing Market, by Offering

4.3 Isostatic Pressing Market, by End-User Industry

4.4 Isostatic Pressing Market, by Type

4.5 Isostatic Pressing Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Materials with High Intensity and Low Porosity in 3D Printing

5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on Development of Low-Cost Products and Reducing Manufacturing Cycle Time

5.2.1.3 Growing Emphasis on Combination of Hot Isostatic Pressing (Hip) with Other Heat Treatment Processes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement of High Initial Investments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Investments by Players from Aerospace & Defense Industry in Installation of Hip Units

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Low-Cost Titanium and Its Alloys in Automotive Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce to Operate Isostatic Pressing Equipment

5.2.4.2 Recovery of Manufacturing Sector Amidst COVID-19 Period

5.3 Patent Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Landscape

5.4.1 Regulations

5.4.2 Import-Export Laws

5.4.3 Astm A1080

5.4.4 Additive Manufacturing Industry Development Plan

5.4.5 Sector Skills Strategy in Additive Manufacturing Project (Sam)

5.4.6 Manufacturing Standards for Aerospace

5.4.7 Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (Reach)

5.5 Case Study Analysis

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Hot Isostatic Pressing

5.8.2 Cold Isostatic Pressing

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5.11 Pricing Analysis

6 Isostatic Pressing Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Systems

6.2.1 Hot Isostatic Pressing Systems Market to Exhibit Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Growing Adoption of Isostatic Pressing Systems in Various Industries to Drive Market Growth

7 Isostatic Pressing Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hot Isostatic Pressing (Hip)

7.2.1 Hip Helps in Enhancing Production Cycle and Efficiency

7.3 Cold Isostatic Pressing (Cip)

7.3.1 Cip System is Widely Used in Ceramic Manufacturing and Powder Metallurgy as An Effective Forming Method

8 Hot Isostatic Pressing System Market, by Capacity

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small-Sized Hip

8.2.1 Small-Sized Hip Helps in Metal Densification

8.3 Medium-Sized Hip

8.3.1 Metal Injection Moulding (Mim) Requires Medium-Sized Hip

8.4 Large-Sized Hip

8.4.1 Large-Sized Hip Helps in Expanding Powder Metallurgy Capabilities

9 Cold Isostatic Pressing System Market, by Process Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Wet Bag Pressing

9.2.1 Wet Bag Pressing Systems Are Highly Preferred for Large-Size Product and Flexible System Manufacturing

9.3 Dry Bag Pressing

9.3.1 Dry Bag Pressing Method is Used in Densification of Large Number of Small Parts

10 Isostatic Pressing Market, by End-User Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive

10.2.1 Growing Use of Hip Equipment to Manufacture Automobile Casting Parts and Engine Components to Drive Market Growth

10.3 Aerospace & Defense

10.3.1 Aerospace & Defense Industry to be Major End-user of Isostatic Pressing During Forecast Period

10.4 Medical

10.4.1 Growing Demand for Isostatic Pressing to Enhance Mechanical Properties and Workability of Various Materials Used in Medical Industry to Drive Market Growth

10.5 Energy & Power

10.5.1 Growing Use of Isostatic Pressing to Manufacture High-Voltage Ceramic Insulators and Metal Filters to Drive Growth of Energy & Power Segment

10.6 Electronics & Semiconductor

10.6.1 Growing Use of Isostatic Pressing to Increase Strength, Ductility, and Fatigue Life of Electronic Equipment to Drive Market Growth

10.7 Manufacturing

10.7.1 Increasing Application of Isostatic Pressing in Manufacturing Industry to Produce a Wide Range of Products to Drive Market Growth

10.8 Research & Development

10.8.1 Increasing Application of Isostatic Pressing Systems in Conducting Basic Research Involving Feasibility and Prototyping Studies of Powdered Metals to Drive Market Growth

10.9 Others

11 Isostatic Pressing Market, by Geography

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Isostatic Pressing Market

12.3 Market Share Analysis

12.4 Revenue Analysis

12.5 Company Evaluation Matrix

12.5.1 Star

12.5.2 Emerging Leader

12.5.3 Pervasive

12.5.4 Participant

12.5.5 Product Type Footprint

12.6 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

12.6.1 Progressive Company

12.6.2 Responsive Company

12.6.3 Dynamic Company

12.6.4 Starting Block

12.7 Competitive Scenario

12.7.1 Deals

12.7.2 Expansions

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Kobe Steel

13.2.2 Bodycote

13.2.3 Kennametal

13.2.4 Nikkiso

13.2.5 Arconic

13.2.6 American Isostatic Presses

13.2.7 Engineered Pressure Systems (Epsi)

13.2.8 Pressure Technology

13.2.9 Shanxi Golden Kaiyuan

13.2.10 Fluitron

13.3 Other Key Players

13.3.1 Sandvik Powder Solutions Ab

13.3.2 Insmart Systems

13.3.3 Tianjin Taipingyang Ultra-High Pressure Equipment

13.3.4 Isostatic Pressing Services

13.3.5 Frey & Co.

13.3.6 Dorst Technologies

13.3.7 Kittyhawk Products

13.3.8 Ilshin Autoclave

13.3.9 Quad City Manufacturing Lab (Qcml)

13.3.10 Aubert & Duval

13.3.11 Hiperbaric

13.3.12 Hoganas

13.3.13 Aegis Technology

13.3.14 Mti Corporation

13.3.15 Techform Advance Casting Technology

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8p9k4