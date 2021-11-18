Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”)

18 November 2021

Close of Offer to New Applications

The Company announces that further to the offer for subscription by the Company for new ordinary shares (the “Offer”) to raise up to £125 million, with an over-allotment facility of £75 million, in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years as set out in a prospectus dated 21 October 2021, the Board of the Company declares that the Offer is now fully subscribed and is closed in respect of new applications.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

+44 (0)20 7710 2800