Serpro Chooses hCaptcha Enterprise Anti-Bot Solution For Federal Agencies in Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serpro, the federal government technology company of Brazil, has chosen hCaptcha Enterprise as the solution for humanity verification on platforms managed by Serpro, removing Google's reCAPTCHA v2 and v3 offerings across many online services.



This choice was the result of a competitive evaluation and bidding process with many participants. Ingram Micro will serve as the hCaptcha Enterprise integration channel partner in Brazil for this multi-year agreement.

Due to the ease of migration to hCaptcha, many Serpro-managed services were able to move from legacy solutions within 24 hours, going live as of October 28, 2021.

Shawn Wolffarth, GM of Enterprise Products for hCaptcha parent company Intuition Machines, commented on the move:

"We are delighted to support our partners at Serpro and Ingram Micro in this change to a truly privacy-first alternative. hCaptcha is already detecting and deterring sophisticated threat actors while maintaining lower overall user friction."

Wolffarth continued:

"Many state, local, and federal services within Brazil have now adopted hCaptcha, and this new relationship means that through Serpro many Brazilian federal agencies now have a single point of contact and support, simplifying use and procurement of hCaptcha Enterprise."

----

About Serpro: Serpro is the largest Information Technology company providing services for the public and private sector in the world.

Serpro develops technology services for Brazil's private companies and public agencies, including the systems that support Federal Revenue of Brazil, the National Traffic Department, the Federal Police, and the Ministry of Foreign Relations. More: https://www.serpro.gov.br

About hCaptcha: hCaptcha is the largest independent humanity verification platform.

hCaptcha Enterprise provides a more accurate and uniquely privacy-focused replacement for legacy systems like Google reCAPTCHA. It is the choice of governments and companies around the world, including those following strong privacy laws like Brazil's LGPD and Europe's GDPR. More: https://www.hcaptcha.com

About Ingram Micro: Ingram Micro is the world's largest distributor of computer and technology products.

The company is based in Irvine, California and has operations around the world. More: https://corp.ingrammicro.com/

Media Contact:

Serpro

imprensa@serpro.gov.br

hCaptcha

media@hcaptcha.com

Ingram Micro

Lorena Bolanos, lorena.bolanos@ingrammicro.com