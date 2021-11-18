Sesh, AI-Powered Business Coach, Now Analyzes Any Video or Phone Call

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sesh, an AI-powered business coach, can now record and analyze any video or phone call. Sesh teaches soft skills at scale, coaching professionals into high-performing, inspirational leaders, helping them become more productive and better at their jobs.

Sesh now provides instant feedback and coaching from real-time conversations and presentations on any video or telephone system with no download or installation required. Sesh works across platforms, including Zoom, Teams, Meet, Slack, Skype, WebeX, RingCentral, DialPad, Vonage and more.

Every recording provides deep insight into perceived state of mind, positivity of speech and tone, filler words, brand alignment, jargon, language complexity, talk time, and speech clarity to name a few. Each call also generates coaching sessions for continual improvement of all communication skills.

"This is a game changer. Every good coach wishes they could observe your work performance as it happens. Sesh now allows every professional to have their AI-powered coach join them on every call and give them personal feedback, and coaching, to get better every time," said David Dorfman, CEO/Co-Founder of Sesh.

About Sesh

Sesh is a neuroscience-based people development company founded by David Dorfman , cauri jaye and Kevin Woolery . Sesh imparts practices and creates technologies that aid communication and increase performance across industries.

To learn more about the company, visit gosesh.com .

